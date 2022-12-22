Read full article on original website
Related
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
psychologytoday.com
GPTChat: The Point of Education and Communication
Some are concerned that new inventions will cause students to cut corners and inhibit learning. All healthy humans are born to learn, create, and bond with others without being forced to. This natural motivational tendency is a critical element in cognitive, social, and physical development. Let’s talk about the newly...
retrofitmagazine.com
From Traditional Office to Coworking Space: Retrofitting for an Underserved Market
Because of the disruption caused by COVID-19, paired with the rise of working from home (WFH), many commercial real-estate spaces across the nation remain empty, even almost three years after the start of the pandemic. And, while countless office spaces have started to welcome back workers in the past year or so, given the rise of hybrid work and the new way of balancing work and personal life, the occupancy rates in said offices still haven’t bounced back, which is undoubtedly a rising concern for property managers and owners.
Comments / 0