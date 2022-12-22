Read full article on original website
Joey D
3d ago
Dak and thee COWBOYS could play there BEST GAME and still not beat the EAGLES the EAGLES are stacked with talent on both sides if the ball and WILL CRUSH the COWBOYS on CHRISTMAS EVE
Reply(7)
7
Jesse Flores
3d ago
Dak will defeat his own team by throwing interceptions...
Reply(1)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Former Eagles wide receiver suspended by NFL for gambling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy.NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.Austin's attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football."The NFL suspended Miles...
Colin Cowherd Names The 5 NFL Quarterbacks He Wouldn't Trade
Colin Cowherd has never been shy about sharing his takes on sports. After all, it's his job to discuss everything in the sports world, and an interesting topic came up during his show (The Herd) on Friday. He was touching on the Jacksonville Jaguars after they took down the New...
ESPN's Adam Schefter Has Troubling Jalen Hurts Injury Update
The Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for this Saturday's game against the Cowboys. He suffered a shoulder sprain in last weekend's win over the Bears. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles might be without Hurts for next weekend's game against the Saints as well. At the very least, his Week 17 status is uncertain.
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
Leighton Vander Esch situation with the Dallas Cowboys “the ugly” of the NFL
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation
On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team
It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception
Dak Prescott threw one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen this season. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have a pivotal NFC East matchup on Christmas Eve. The 13-1 Eagles and the 10-4 Cowboys are only three games apart with three games to play. So there are high stakes in North Texas this afternoon. Those Read more... The post NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Look: Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Are Starting To Heat Up
With Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore still up in the air, there continues to be momentum for the idea that he might be traded this coming offseason. Over the past few days there have been a lot more reports as to which teams might be willing to part with a haul of draft picks to pry him out of Baltimore if he gets franchise-tagged this offseason. Some analysts are speculating that he's officially played his final games as a Raven.
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
695K+
Followers
88K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 17