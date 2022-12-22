Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
momsla.com
12 Supercharged Car Shows In SoCal
Museums aren’t the only places to see museum-worthy cars. In Southern California, you’ll find car shows happening on a regular basis. Some happen each week, some happen once a month, and some happen once a year. Car Shows are a great chance to see cool cars and interact...
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
Judge: Ana de Armas fan can allege false advertising against film studio
A Los Angeles federal judge ruled that two movie fans can allege false advertising against Universal Pictures in a lawsuit in which they contend the studio tricked them into renting the 2019 film “Yesterday.”
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
spectrumnews1.com
LA holiday trash collection will be delayed by a day
LOS ANGELES — After the presents have been gleefully unwrapped comes the inevitable: trash. But the ripped wrapping paper and greeting cards won’t be picked up on the usual schedule this holiday season. Because Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Sundays and worker holidays take place...
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Inglewood-based Nay's Tacos going 14 years strong
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the first of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Nay's Tacos. Watts native and mother of three Naleisha "Nay" Webb talks about how she started her business, where people can keep up with...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Historic South-Central In 2022 ~ Photo Essay
Historic South Central Los Angeles is an area that stretches from Washington Boulevard to Vernon between the 110 freeway and Central Ave. From the businesses and vendors that line Central Avenue to the structures along Main Street, this part of the city is a fluid mix of residential, industrial, and entrepreneurial. Although it is bordered by two of the most heavily gentrified parts of the city, Downtown L.A. and University Park/USC, Historic South Central has remained relatively unchanged in recent years. As a result, it is one of the few working-class neighborhoods that remain in Los Angeles today. – Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin.
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive directive to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign.
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
LAPD chases armed suspect through LA streets
A wild and dangerous police through West Los Angeles came to an end under a Studio City underpass.
Divers Search for Possible Drowning Victim at MacArthur Park
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: A Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance was in the area of MacArthur Park in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday afternoon when a report from a bystander was received stating they saw someone enter the lake and not come out, according to LAFD. LAFD...
pasadenaweekly.com
American-style food truck feeding the city of Pasadena
For Michael Gray, owner of Fat Boys food truck, cooking is about connection. The highlight of his day is watching his customers’ faces light up when he passes their food through the window. “I grew up with food as a way to nurture the soul. … I love that...
Headlines: You Have Until New Year’s Eve To Stock Up On Flavored Swishers and Backwoods Before Flavored Tobacco Ban Goes Into Effect
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. tobacco retailers have until New Year’s Eve to sell their remaining inventory of flavored Swisher Sweets and Backwoods...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Watts
LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
L.A. Weekly
The World of Illusions in the heart of Hollywood is a destination for funseekers of all ages
For a Limited Time, the World of Illusions offers 30% OFF All tickets on their website. This Holiday promotion ends on December 31st, 2022. The World of Illusions has four unique exhibits: Giant’s House, Museum of Illusions, Upside Down House, and Smash It! The family-friendly environment is perfect for all ages to have a good time. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an unforgettable experience and amazing photos today!
NBC Los Angeles
Family Mourns ‘Soulful and Generous' Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Crash
Grieving family members and friends left a small Christmas tree and other items at a memorial Sunday for a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday at Broadway and 88th Street in the Broadway-Manchester area....
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
