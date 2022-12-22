ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Fan Contest Winner Annette Valdez Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Sneaker Shopping’s fan contest winner, Annette Valdez, gets her own episode with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about what it’s like being first generation and a sneaker collector, how she got her first pair of “good” sneakers, and why the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is her grail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Wiz Khalifa Says It Would Be ‘Fun’ to Do a ‘Verzuz’ With Lil Wayne

Wiz Khalifa has yet to headline a Verzuz match-up, but he thinks it would be “fun” to square-off against Lil Wayne. During an interview with Superstar Jay on Shade 45, Wiz was asked who would be fun to face in a Verzuz style event. “Wayne,” he replied. “I think that would be fun. Yea. ‘Cause Wayne’s a really dope performer, so it’s like, with him… me and him going back and forth, like, performing bangers? That shit [would] be hard. And we both smoke hella weed, and I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz.”
Complex

Brooklyn Drill Rapper Dusty Locane Behind Bars for Gun Charges

Brooklyn rapper Dusty Locane has found himself behind bars. The drill artist turned himself in on Nov. 30 and has now pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, in connection with crimes committed in 2019 and 2020, per Billboard. The charges come with a mandatory minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of three years.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Pusha-T and DJ Drama Teaming Up For ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape in 2023

Fresh off dropping his latest full-length offering It’s Almost Dry, which was ranked No. 3 on Complex’s Best Albums of 2022, Pusha-T is gearing up to drop another tape soon. The GOOD Music rapper revealed in a recent conversation with Rap Radar’s B. Dot on Twitter Spaces that...
Complex

What to Watch: ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Babylon,’ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ and More

When I was younger, one of my favorite holiday traditions was going to the movie theater with my family on Christmas Day. That’s not a unique tradition by any means. There are usually a few movies that are slated to hit the big screen every year to align with the holiday, with the purpose of getting people in front of a big screen. And this year is no different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy