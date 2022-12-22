Read full article on original website
Gucci Mane, Key Glock, NLE Choppa, and More Mourn Loss of Memphis Rapper Big Scarr
Rising Memphis rapper Big Scarr passed away on Thursday, TMZ reports. Scarr, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Gucci Mane, who signed Big Scarr to his New 1017 Records label in 2020, took to Instagram on Thursday to the mourn the up-and-comer’s death. “This hurt. I’m a miss you,” Gucci wrote.
Fan Contest Winner Annette Valdez Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneaker Shopping’s fan contest winner, Annette Valdez, gets her own episode with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about what it’s like being first generation and a sneaker collector, how she got her first pair of “good” sneakers, and why the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is her grail.
Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022, Including Tracks From Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny
Barack Obama continued his annual tradition of unveiling his favorite songs of the year on Friday, as the former President took to Instagram to drop a curated Spotify playlist made up of 25 tracks he’s enjoyed throughout 2022. “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with...
Wiz Khalifa Says It Would Be ‘Fun’ to Do a ‘Verzuz’ With Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa has yet to headline a Verzuz match-up, but he thinks it would be “fun” to square-off against Lil Wayne. During an interview with Superstar Jay on Shade 45, Wiz was asked who would be fun to face in a Verzuz style event. “Wayne,” he replied. “I think that would be fun. Yea. ‘Cause Wayne’s a really dope performer, so it’s like, with him… me and him going back and forth, like, performing bangers? That shit [would] be hard. And we both smoke hella weed, and I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz.”
Brooklyn Drill Rapper Dusty Locane Behind Bars for Gun Charges
Brooklyn rapper Dusty Locane has found himself behind bars. The drill artist turned himself in on Nov. 30 and has now pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, in connection with crimes committed in 2019 and 2020, per Billboard. The charges come with a mandatory minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of three years.
Pusha-T and DJ Drama Teaming Up For ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape in 2023
Fresh off dropping his latest full-length offering It’s Almost Dry, which was ranked No. 3 on Complex’s Best Albums of 2022, Pusha-T is gearing up to drop another tape soon. The GOOD Music rapper revealed in a recent conversation with Rap Radar’s B. Dot on Twitter Spaces that...
What to Watch: ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Babylon,’ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ and More
When I was younger, one of my favorite holiday traditions was going to the movie theater with my family on Christmas Day. That’s not a unique tradition by any means. There are usually a few movies that are slated to hit the big screen every year to align with the holiday, with the purpose of getting people in front of a big screen. And this year is no different.
