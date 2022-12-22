Wiz Khalifa has yet to headline a Verzuz match-up, but he thinks it would be “fun” to square-off against Lil Wayne. During an interview with Superstar Jay on Shade 45, Wiz was asked who would be fun to face in a Verzuz style event. “Wayne,” he replied. “I think that would be fun. Yea. ‘Cause Wayne’s a really dope performer, so it’s like, with him… me and him going back and forth, like, performing bangers? That shit [would] be hard. And we both smoke hella weed, and I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz.”

