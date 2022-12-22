No. 17 Wisconsin cancels Friday’s game vs. Grambling

No. 17 Wisconsin canceled Friday night’s game against Grambling State in Madison, Wis., because of weather.

The school announced Thursday that the contest will not be rescheduled.

The Badgers (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) return to action on Dec. 30 against visiting Western Michigan.

The Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SWAC) are slated to host North American on Dec. 29.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday due to winter storms in the Midwest.

–Field Level Media

