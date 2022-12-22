ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Independent

Police fatally shoot woman who had taken a hostage inside Walmart store

Police fatally shot a woman who had taken a hostage inside a Mississippi Walmart store and was demanding to speak to a TV news anchor.Authorities say that Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena, Arkansas, was killed in the incident in Richland, Mississippi, per CBS News.Video posted on social media showed a woman holding a gun in one hand and another holding onto an individual in a Walmart employee vest.The woman with the gun shouted that she needed help and wanted to speak to the news anchor, reported CBS News.Another video showed officers asking the woman to put her hands...
RICHLAND, MS
CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager charged in funeral service shooting now being charged in another shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager charged in the shooting of a funeral home in October has now been charged in another shooting that took place in August. Hezekiah Nixon is now facing homicide charges in connection to a shooting that took place on Aug. 7 in Brighton Heights, a shooting that left three injured and one dead. Nixon is also charged in a shooting that left five people injured outside of a funeral service. He is facing firearms violations, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide charges related to the funeral service shooting.RELATED STORIES:One person killed, three others injured in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side 2 arrested in North Side shooting that killed 1, injured 3 North Side shooting: 5 people shot outside church funeral service in Pittsburgh2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks BridgeNorth Side church shooting leaves Mayor Ed Gainey emotional: 'They shot up the sanctuary today'Sources: Brighton Heights funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

Second Ohio Infant Found Safe After Police Arrest Chief Kidnapping Suspect

Authorities have located the missing five-month-old infant kidnapped in Ohio this week—announcing Thursday night that he is safe and “in good health” despite the three-day ordeal.Earlier in the day police arrested the chief suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, in Indianapolis, according to Fox 19—later finding the baby nearby in an abandoned car. He was wearing the same clothes he was abducted in.Kason Thomass had been missing for several days after he and his twin brother, Kyair, who also found unhurt, were kidnapped late Monday.Both boys were in a vehicle their mother was using to make DoorDash deliveries when the car was...
COLUMBUS, OH
TheDailyBeast

Teens Killed Man at Mall, Then Ate White Castle, Cops Say

Five teenagers charged in a fatal Christmas weekend shooting at the Mall of America capped off the bloodshed by chowing down at a burger joint, police said. “The people we arrested here after the shooting, appears that they felt it was necessary to get something to eat. So they went to White Castle … and got a crave pack,” Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges said. A 19-year-old was killed when a feud between two groups erupted in gunfire late Friday, and police arrested suspects aged 17 and 18 at a nearby home on Saturday.Read it at New York Post
BLOOMINGTON, MN
The Independent

Chicago police officer arrested for urinating in ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer’s vacation in Florida turned sour after he was arrested for urinating into an ice machine at a drinking establishment in St. Pete Beach.Henry Capouch, 30, has been charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct, according to The Smoking Gun.An employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar located in the Beachcomber Resort Hotel reportedly told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” in the early morning hours of 6 December.The employee then reportedly told Mr Capouch to cease urinating in the ice machine, at which point the enraged Chicago officer...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Young Boy Found Under Floorboards Was Drowned in Toilet Months Ago, Mom Says

The young boy whose decomposing body was found hidden under the floorboards of a home in rural Arkansas had been dead for three months after his mother’s boyfriend drowned him in a toilet bowl, court documents say. Ashley Rolland, 28, told investigators that her son Blu had been punished by her 33-year-old live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, after the boy bit his finger. Rolland’s 6-year-old daughter was found in the home with severe burns to her scalp, which Rolland said were also caused by Bridges. Both have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and...
ARKANSAS STATE
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for Help

Amanda Morales the cop that ran over Eric ColePhoto bySpringfield, Ohio Police Division/ Facebook. Black Man Run Over By Cop After He Called 911 For Gunshot Wound. I was shocked when I watched a video recently posted on YouTube, courtesy of online show Indisputable (see link above) about a man who was killed by someone meant to protect civilians, instead of getting the help he needed. Also mentioned on the video are the corrupt police department, inconsistent reports and a jury that is apparently crooked, how disappointing. In Springfield, Ohio, Eric Cole, a black man died due to being run over by a police cruiser driven by police officer Amanda Rosales after he called the police because of a gunshot wound he sustained from a domestic dispute. He was lying on the street as a result of the gunshot when he made the emergency call but unfortunately without an ambulance, Rosales with the cruiser showed up and ran him over instead of helping him. Cole, a father of three was transported from the scene by the local fire department to Springfield Regional Medical Center and afterwards airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Independent

Missouri woman accused of tracking down and killing alleged carjackers at gas station

A woman in Missouri allegedly tracked down and killed the men she believed stole her car, police said.Demesha Coleman, 35, was arrested after the killings and charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.She allegedly shot and killed Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49, who she believed had stolen her car.Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in St Louis where they found Mr Farrar and Mr Jackson with gunshot wounds to their torsos. A third man was shot in the head but survived the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Newsweek

Newsweek

