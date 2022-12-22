Christmas and the continuing incarnation

Barnes

“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten Son of the Father, full of grace and truth.”. (John 1:14)

This past weekend, on Saturday evening, and again in Sunday morning worship at Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church, Christmas became again, for me, a signature gift, made initially by Christ’s Holy Birth and God the Father’s gift of our Savior at His Advent, the enfleshed Word of God, Emmanuel, God with us. That holy gift is embodied, now, in the Body of Christ in the Continuing Incarnation. God has made it so.

One of Christian theology’s most profound insights is the gift, and truth, of the Continuing Incarnation in the Body of Christ and our Lord’s commission of believers in Him to continue the work and further building of the Kingdom of God through the power of the Holy Spirit. The Church was instituted for that divine purpose.

With God’s Incarnation of His Son, “the Word was made flesh,” and the story of our lives, as redeemed believers, fulfilled, abundant, and everlasting, was begun. “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

On Saturday evening, one of my grandsons, now home for Christmas from graduate study at the University of Delaware, visited me; and after we had visited and talked and watched the ending of his alma mater’s, Carolina’s, nail-biting basketball victory over Ohio State together, he asked, “Grandma, would you like to join me in my Bible study?”

Allow me to ask you the question I asked my Sunday School brethren the next morning:. “How many Grandmas have been asked a question like that one by their 23-year-old grandson, do you think?!”

This grandson, I already knew, had started a Bible study group among his University friends, soon after beginning his graduate work along with them last summer. His father, my only son, has engaged him and his brothers and their friends in Bible study regularly, and taught them diligently, over a number of years. The foundation was laid that way for Gabriel’s decision to carry forward what Lem had taught and modeled for him. Thank You, Lord.

From this “grandson brother-in-Christ,” I received on Saturday the inimitable gift of studying the Bible with him at his initiative and rejoicing in our Lord’s Truth given through the Apostle Paul in the second chapter of Colossians. Thereby, Gabriel and I participated together in the miracle of the Continuing Incarnation. We worshiped and learned as the Body of Christ, we two, continuing the work our Lord had begun. And Jesus was in our midst, as He declared He would be, where “two or three are gathered in His Name.” All glory to God!

On Sunday morning, this year’s Christmas Advent observance at our family’s ancestral house of worship, Beard’s Chapel, took on a new and enhanced definition, as another adult grandson, Lem’s firstborn son, Mac, led us in our Advent worship, lighting the four candles of the Advent wreath, and speaking their holy meaning of hope, peace, joy, and love, given to us, the Body of Christ, in our Lord’s birth and Abiding Presence, through the Incarnation and the Resurrection. Leading our congregation in antiphonal reading of the text of agape love written for this fourth Sunday of Advent, Mac’s strong, clear voice conveyed his personal belief in, and commitment to, Christ and His peaceable Kingdom. All praise and glory to God!

Over these years, the Lord has led me to pray regularly, for all my grandchildren, a specific prayer, and I pray it here now, for them and for your children. It is this: “Lord, I pray that You will draw all my grandchildren, and others’, as close to You as You want them to be.”

I know that our Lord hears and responds to every prayer of that kind because it is His purpose and in His Will that we bring our best gifts close to Him and consecrate them to His plan for our, and their, lives. They, our sons and daughters, are our best gifts. Indeed, in praying this way, I have only lined myself up with God’s Will. He thought it first. God intended it originally. Before their birth, our Lord God in His steadfast love purposed to draw each one of our children to Himself. As their parents and grandparents, let us embrace the call, the stewardship, and the responsibility, our Lord has entrusted to us, as His Body.

“And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes,

and laid him in a manger,

because there was no room for them in the inn.

And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field,

keeping watch over their flock by night.

And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them,

and the glory of the Lord shone round about them;

and they were sore afraid.

And the angel said unto them, Fear not; for, behold,

I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people,

For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour,

which is Christ the Lord.”. (Luke 2:7-11)

Joy to the world!

Merry Christmas!

Thanks be to God.