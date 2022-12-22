Bear fatally shot after escaping Florida enclosure and attacking zookeeper
A black bear named Johnny was fatally shot after it escaped its enclosure at a zoo in Florida and attacked a zookeeper .
She was left with injuries on her back, thighs, and head, but her injuries were not life-threatening.
Jacksonville Zoo said their lethal weapons team responded immediately after the animal escaped.
The statement said: “Our highest priority is always the safety of human lives, therefore, the bear was shot and killed.
“We do not take this lightly. It is profoundly painful when we have a loss of an animal, especially under circumstances such as this.”
