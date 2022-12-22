ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Cox says Disney’s Daredevil reboot will be ‘dark’ but ‘probably’ not ‘as gory’

By Inga Parkel
 3 days ago

Charlie Cox has teased his forthcoming Daredevil reboot coming to Disney Plus in 2024.

The British actor starred as the crime-fighting superhero in Netflix’s original three-season series, based on the comics created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, before it came to an end in 2018.

It was announced earlier this year that Cox would be reprising his role as Marvel’s attorney Matt Murdock by day, turned vigilante Daredevil by night in Daredevil: Born Again, a spinoff series from writers and co-producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

In a new interview with NME , Cox spoke about his role as Murdock/Daredevil, suggesting “this character works better when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience”.

“My instinct is that on Disney Plus, it will be dark, but it probably won’t be as gory,” he added.

Responding to fans who hope the new series will be a continuation of its predecessor, Cox said: “We’ve done that.

“Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works.”

The series has been greenlit for an 18-episode debut season, making it the streamer’s biggest Marvel series to date.

“I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like,” Cox explained.

“If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that.”

Cox will spend the majority of 2023 working on the project, with filming beginning in February and finishing in December.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in 2024.

