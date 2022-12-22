ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

CMP, Versant report thousands of outages

Many Maine households woke up to dark Christmas trees, unusable kitchens, and, in many cases, cold homes, on the day before Christmas, following a powerful wind and rain storm that battered coastal regions hard. Central Maine Power reported just before 9 a.m. that 172,834 Maine households, more than a quarter...
WGME

CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
WGME

'Gingerbread Spectacular' host visits Good Day Maine studio

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're thinking of making a gingerbread house this holiday weekend, we have some inspiration for you. The Gingerbread Spectacular takes place in Boothbay Harbor every year around Christmastime. It serves as an exhibit for community members to come by and see the amazing creations and there's a competition component.
