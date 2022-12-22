Read full article on original website
CMP, Versant report thousands of outages
Many Maine households woke up to dark Christmas trees, unusable kitchens, and, in many cases, cold homes, on the day before Christmas, following a powerful wind and rain storm that battered coastal regions hard. Central Maine Power reported just before 9 a.m. that 172,834 Maine households, more than a quarter...
CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
Central Maine Power says more than 150,000 Mainers woke up Christmas Eve without power
HARPSWELL (WGME) - Clean up efforts are still going on after major damage from wind and flooding while others without power are just trying to keep warm. Cumberland County has been one of the hardest hit areas by the storm so far. CMP said Saturday afternoon that the damage is...
Coastal Maine hit with strong winds, 'historic' high tide from powerful storm
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds and flooding to Maine's coast Friday. Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday morning. In the Old Port, there was flooding near J's Oyster and Commercial Street. In Cape Elizabeth, the powerful wind and waves damaged Maine's iconic Portland Head...
Search ends for 2 missing people after vessel capsizes near Florida Keys
BOOT KEY, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for two missing people has ended after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard a vessel carrying 21 people had capsized about 40 miles south of Boot Key. A good...
'Gingerbread Spectacular' host visits Good Day Maine studio
PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're thinking of making a gingerbread house this holiday weekend, we have some inspiration for you. The Gingerbread Spectacular takes place in Boothbay Harbor every year around Christmastime. It serves as an exhibit for community members to come by and see the amazing creations and there's a competition component.
