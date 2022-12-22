Read full article on original website
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Getting Tom Cruise Onboard & Shooting in a Top-Secret Hangar
It’s no secret that we, here at Collider, have had the need for speed since Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick first soared into theaters. Since director, Joseph Kosinski’s, legacy sequel topped the box-office charts and beyond, audiences have been here for the Mach speed, and recently Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, was able to moderate an IMAX showing ahead of the film’s streaming release.
Collider
Rian Johnson Promises Audio Commentary for 'Glass Onion'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, is finally available on Netflix. Ahead of the film's streaming release, director Rian Johnson said there was another aspect of his movies that he will almost certainly create at some point for Glass Onion: an audio director's commentary.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original 'Black Panther 2' Story
It’s pretty safe to say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the Marvel titles that veers away the most from the studio’s standard way of storytelling. We all know there is a reason for that: Chadwick Boseman’s death forced the studio to reshape the story and forget the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a minute. However, in an interview to The New York Times, the movie’s director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler revealed that the original version of the script already featured the elements that would make it wildly different from the rest of the Marvel movies.
Collider
'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Shows Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint Trying to Prevent an Apocalypse
What will you do if someone comes knocking on your door one day and asks you to sacrifice a member of your family in order to save the world from the apocalypse? Would you believe them, or would you do everything in your power to save your family from the strangers who appear to be asking the impossible? That's the question posed by the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint as four armed strangers who hold a family of three hostage until they make the ultimate sacrifice.
Collider
The Na'vi Shouldn't Have Accents in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.Avatar: The Way of Water opens with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) bringing us up to speed in voiceover, filling us in on his new family and his challenges learning the Na'vi way of life. He explains that although it took him some time to learn the Na'vi language, after a while, it sounded just like English to him. As he says this, the Na'vi people on screen switch from speaking Na'vi to speaking English, and we understand that although they're actually still speaking Na'vi, we hear it as English like Jake does. This is an impressively subtle transition and a good excuse to film the movie almost entirely in English, but unfortunately, it's all downhill from there.
