Cape Girardeau, MO

Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Weather Service Gives Update Ahead Of Thursday Weather Event

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid-40s and drop to zero by midnight.
KENTUCKY STATE
Crews repair water main break in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews repaired a water main break in freezing temperatures on Friday morning, December 23. According to a Facebook post by the city of Jackson, the water main break was on Eastview Ct. near the power plant. They said the Jackson Water Department fixed the break while...
JACKSON, MO
How to dispose of your Christmas tree

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – On average, there are about 25 million real Christmas trees sold in the United States every year. If you have one of these trees, knowing how to dispose of it properly is essential. In Cape Girardeau, Public Works Solid Waste Superintendent Michael Tripp said...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Holiday weekend forecast (12/23/22)

We had a some decent snowfall totals (above) Thursday night into early Friday. 4.0″ in Marion and Carbondale!. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place through the first half of the day Saturday. Temperatures will be in the single digits through the early morning hours and with a gusty north wind at 10 to 25 mph, the wind chill will be in the -10 to -25 degree range. Frostbite can happen to exposed skin in less than 30 minutes in wind chill like this.
CARBONDALE, IL
Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners on display at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL
City picks skate park location, awaits grant approval

The City of Perryville has picked a location for a new skate park and now just await the necessary funding to make it a reality. During the city council meeting on Dec. 6, the Board of Aldermen approved a location for a new skate park in the City Park. Perry...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge

A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Fatal Christmas Eve Fire Claims Life of Child in Hickman

A fire at a residence in Hickman on Christmas Eve resulted in the death of a small child. Firefighters from the Hickman Fire Department, and Fulton County Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene of the nighttime fire on Walker Avenue. The departments were called to the scene around 9:30...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Yule Log Cabin: 35 years of making Christmas memories

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s not exactly your run-of-the-mill cabin in the woods. For 35 years, the Yule Log Cabin has invited those who wish to venture across the rolling hills of Scott County to a place where Christmas wishes become reality. Owner Joannie Smith outlined the...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
ADVANCE, MO

