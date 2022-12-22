We had a some decent snowfall totals (above) Thursday night into early Friday. 4.0″ in Marion and Carbondale!. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place through the first half of the day Saturday. Temperatures will be in the single digits through the early morning hours and with a gusty north wind at 10 to 25 mph, the wind chill will be in the -10 to -25 degree range. Frostbite can happen to exposed skin in less than 30 minutes in wind chill like this.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO