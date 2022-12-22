Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Government offices, Circuit Court closing early
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Due to inclement weather, all Cape Girardeau County Government Offices and the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court will close at noon on December 22. Offices will also remain closed Friday, December 23 due to the inclement weather. Offices will reopen Tuesday, December 27.
whvoradio.com
Weather Service Gives Update Ahead Of Thursday Weather Event
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid-40s and drop to zero by midnight.
KFVS12
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of 8:45 p.m., almost 200 Ameren customers are still without power in Cape Girardeau. As of noon on Friday, the city of Cape Girardeau said Ameren crews were still working to restore power, hoping to have it fixed by 8:00 p.m. According to the...
KFVS12
Crews repair water main break in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews repaired a water main break in freezing temperatures on Friday morning, December 23. According to a Facebook post by the city of Jackson, the water main break was on Eastview Ct. near the power plant. They said the Jackson Water Department fixed the break while...
kbsi23.com
How to dispose of your Christmas tree
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – On average, there are about 25 million real Christmas trees sold in the United States every year. If you have one of these trees, knowing how to dispose of it properly is essential. In Cape Girardeau, Public Works Solid Waste Superintendent Michael Tripp said...
kbsi23.com
Holiday weekend forecast (12/23/22)
We had a some decent snowfall totals (above) Thursday night into early Friday. 4.0″ in Marion and Carbondale!. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place through the first half of the day Saturday. Temperatures will be in the single digits through the early morning hours and with a gusty north wind at 10 to 25 mph, the wind chill will be in the -10 to -25 degree range. Frostbite can happen to exposed skin in less than 30 minutes in wind chill like this.
kbsi23.com
Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners on display at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.
kbsi23.com
How to protect water pipes from freezing ahead of bitterly cold weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With temperatures in the Cape Girardeau area expected to dip into the single digits and possibly even below zero in the coming days, the water pipes in and around your home could be put under a great deal of stress. Randy Earnest of Obermanns...
kbsi23.com
American Red Cross Blood Drive at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau collects enough to save 60 lives
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Friday you could feel the Christmas spirit as people flocked to the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau to save lives by donating blood for those who need it most. An urgent appeal for blood is happening nationwide. During the holiday season, blood donations...
KFVS12
3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
republicmonitor.com
City picks skate park location, awaits grant approval
The City of Perryville has picked a location for a new skate park and now just await the necessary funding to make it a reality. During the city council meeting on Dec. 6, the Board of Aldermen approved a location for a new skate park in the City Park. Perry...
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
kbsi23.com
Law enforcement investigating series of drive-by-shootings in Williamson, Jackson counties
(KBSI) – Several agencies are investigating a series of drive-by-shootings in Williamson and Jackson counties early Christmas Eve morning. They occurred in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale, Illinois, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Police believe they may have been committed by the same person or people. No...
myleaderpaper.com
Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge
A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Christmas Eve Fire Claims Life of Child in Hickman
A fire at a residence in Hickman on Christmas Eve resulted in the death of a small child. Firefighters from the Hickman Fire Department, and Fulton County Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene of the nighttime fire on Walker Avenue. The departments were called to the scene around 9:30...
kbsi23.com
Yule Log Cabin: 35 years of making Christmas memories
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s not exactly your run-of-the-mill cabin in the woods. For 35 years, the Yule Log Cabin has invited those who wish to venture across the rolling hills of Scott County to a place where Christmas wishes become reality. Owner Joannie Smith outlined the...
KFVS12
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
