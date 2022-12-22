Read full article on original website
King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security
Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
Princess Anne misses annual Christmas church service after being 'struck down with a cold'
Princess Anne was forced to miss the royal family's annual Christmas church service at Sandringham and was likely getting some much-needed rest, after sources said she is suffering with a cold.
Camilla Parker Bowles Always Thought of Herself as the ‘Heiress’ of Her Great-Grandmother Alice Keppel — Who Was Also the Mistress of a King
Being the mistress of the King of the United Kingdom seems to run in Camilla Parker Bowles’ family.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Royal Commentor Claims Camilla Parker Bowles Will End ‘Archaic’ Royal Family Legacy
A royal commentator claims Camilla Parker Boles will end an 'archaic' royal family legacy under her new reign as Queen Consort to King Charles III.
Unravelling the mystery of Westminster Abbey's lost chapel: Study reveals how England's 'White Queen' Elizabeth Woodville worshipped a disembowelled saint at the Chapel of St Erasmus
England's former Queen consort worshipped a disembowelled saint at a 'long-lost' chapel at Westminster Abbey, a new study shows. The Chapel of St Erasmus was built at a section of Westminster Abbey in the late 1470s under order of Elizabeth Woodville, wife of King Edward IV and Queen consort, also known as the 'White Queen'.
Who is Lady Susan Hussey? Prince William’s godmother who quit Buckingham Palace role amidst racism row
The member of the Buckingham Palace household, who stepped down after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss, has been revealed as Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after Lady Hussey, 80, asked racially offensive questions about Fulani’s heritage at the event. The CEO of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception on Tuesday (29 November), hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla, and described the remarks as “insulting”.Lady Susan served the late Queen...
EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: King Charles's fondness for Princess Beatrice led him to amend the Counsellors of State Act
King Charles's fudging of the Counsellors of State Act – adding Anne and Edward while retaining Harry and Andrew with an assurance that only 'working royals' will ever be used – has been attributed to his fondness for Princess Beatrice. She is a counsellor and has impressed Charles by combining 'normal' life with understated royal duty, something he sees as a template for the future. Sacrificing Harry and Andrew would have meant doing the same to Beatrice. But the King didn't want her tarred with the same brush as her banished dad.
Queen Consort Camilla Wore a Special Royal Wedding Gift to the Diplomatic Reception
Whether it’s a State Dinner at the Buckingham Palace or an award ceremony in New York City, the royals always show up to every event dressed to the nines. Although they’re known to deck themselves out in striking jewelry, it’s not every day that they sport a special accessory linked to a royal wedding. At the annual diplomatic reception at the palace on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Queen Consort Camilla brought her A-game by pairing her blue Anna Valentine ensemble with a sparkling set of sapphire and diamond jewels. The earrings, necklace, and tiara all play a special role in royal family (and royal fashion) history.
Prince Louis' Debut Christmas Walk At Sandringham Delights Royal Watchers
Prince Louis continues to prove that he's one cheeky little royal. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined his siblings in a royal Christmas tradition for the first time, making an attention-grabbing appearance at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Alongside his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the family attended the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. As part of royal tradition, Louis also trailed along with everybody on the walk to the church and engaged with their constituents on the way. But, naturally, he did it all in his own unique way.
King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Title
Watch: King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Royal Title. Kate Middleton is expanding her royal role. Three months after being given the title of Princess of Wales by King Charles III, the 40-year-old has been made an honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a title previously given to her husband Prince William more than 10 years ago, per the Evening Standard, citing the Buckingham Palace. William was the Irish Guards' first Royal Colonel.
King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas as monarch
King Charles III has arrived at Sandringham where he will spend his first Christmas as monarch. It will be the first year the King has hosted the Royal Family's traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the death of his mother. Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House.
Why The Crown Crew Members Think Princess Diana's Funeral Scene Should Be 'Banned' From TV
There was a considerable amount of drama surrounding Season 5 of "The Crown," even before it aired, much of which surrounded the show's portrayal of the late Princess Diana. A damning on-set report from The Sun alleged that certain crew members were feeling increasingly uneasy about the level of detail surrounding her death, which infamously occurred while Diana was in the midst of a paparazzi skirmish in Paris.
King Charles has given Princess Kate a new title
Princess Kate (40) receives her husband’s title an honorary colonel. Kate went from being a Duchess to becoming Princess of Wales at the time Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. Her husband, Prince William, 40, also moved one step closer to the throne when his father, Charles, 74, became king.
King Charles II has allegedly banished Prince Andrew from the palace
Prince Andrew continues to be punished for his actions. For anyone who believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being treated unfairly by the royals please consider what has been taking place with the Duke of York. The Sun is reporting that King Charles III is cracking his royal whip and has laid down the law to his brother Prince Andrew. An unnamed source said that the Duke is no longer welcome at the palace and will not be able to maintain an office or staff there. Since Andrew is no longer a working royal Charles is stripping him of everything.
