Prince Louis continues to prove that he's one cheeky little royal. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined his siblings in a royal Christmas tradition for the first time, making an attention-grabbing appearance at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Alongside his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the family attended the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. As part of royal tradition, Louis also trailed along with everybody on the walk to the church and engaged with their constituents on the way. But, naturally, he did it all in his own unique way.

6 HOURS AGO