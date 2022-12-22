ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

North Korean infantry rockets and missiles delivered in Russia

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kqce2_0jrbowqq00

Russian private military contractor Wagner Group received infantry rockets and missiles from North Korea , which were delivered in Russia last month, the White House said.

The Biden administration is concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment to Russia as President Vladimir Putin increasingly relies on outside forces to wage war in Ukraine .

'GOOD SPEECH': MCCARTHY COMMENDS ZELENSKY BUT ARGUES AGAINST 'BLANK CHECK' TO UKRAINE

“Just like the Russian government, Wagner has been forced to rely on pariah states to enable its campaign” in Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

He said Wagner mercenaries were “committing atrocities and human rights abuses across Ukraine” alongside Russian forces, including on the front lines in Bakhmut. The United States estimates that Wagner has deployed about 50,000 soldiers to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts.

Putin “has been relying on Wagner to lead combat operations in parts of the Donbas, and in certain instances, Russian military officials are actually subordinate to Wagner’s command,” Kirby said.

Led by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, Kirby said the group was “emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Prigozhin has been traveling to Russian prisons to recruit convicts, including some with medical conditions. “He’s literally throwing bodies into the meat grinder,” Kirby said.

The Biden administration is expanding sanctions and export controls on Wagner to crack down on its use of U.S. materials.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
TheDailyBeast

Russian Defense Bigwig Dies Suddenly and ‘Tragically’

The head of a shipyard producing warships and submarines for Russia’s Defense Ministry has died suddenly at the age of 66—just the latest in a long line of powerful figures to croak mysteriously in recent months.Alexander Buzakov was praised for overseeing some of Admiralty Shipyards’ most “complex orders” in a statement from United Shipbuilding Corporation announcing his death on Saturday.“The United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Admiralty Shipyards and the entire national shipbuilding industry have suffered an irreparable loss, as Alexander Sergeevich Buzakov, Director General of the Admiralty Shipyards, passed away at the age of 66,” the corporation said in a statement....
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
74K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy