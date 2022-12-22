Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
wdrb.com
Several Louisville locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:. The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
wdrb.com
Rolling blackouts no longer expected for LG&E and KU, as usage declines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rolling blackouts are no longer expected for customers of LG&E and KU on Christmas Eve. Company spokesman Daniel Lowry tells WDRB that it no longer anticipates service interruptions since power usage is down and temperatures are up slightly. Lowry said there were "brief service" interruptions only...
wdrb.com
Broken water pipe at Louisville animal shelter destroys pet food bank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A broken water pipe wiped out most of a Louisville animal shelter's food supply on Christmas Day. In a post on Facebook, No Kill Louisville says a water pipe above its pet food bank burst Sunday and destroyed pet food that was to go to more than 100 families.
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Commemorative Kentucky Derby 149 glasses now available for purchase online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The official Kentucky Derby Glass for 2023 is now on sale. It's available online at DerbyMuseumStore.com for $10. The glass showcases the logo for the 149th running of the Derby, with two jockeys behind it. The glasses won't be shipped until after New Year's, but orders are being accepted now.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 reopens in Gallatin County, Ky. after 2 days of icy roads and stranded motorists
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Goodwill's Excel Center on Preston Highway helps adults complete high school education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-of-a-kind school in Kentucky opened a few months ago that's giving adults a second chance at getting a high school diploma. The Excel Center's mission is to use education to help people achieve their goals, but when you step into the classrooms you won't find typical high school students filling the seats.
wdrb.com
WDRB Positive spotlights the heart, humor, and humility of Kentuckiana from 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Terrible tweets, cruel comments, constant complaining. It's easy to feel consumed by a negative world, but look closer. There's heart, humor, and humility guiding many of our neighbors, friends, and family in greater Louisville. WDRB assigned anchor Chris Sutter to focus on them. Below are some...
WQAD
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
wkdzradio.com
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
WLKY.com
'Dangerous carbon monoxide issue': At least 4 people hospitalized in southern Indiana due to effects
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE:Although Clarksville Fire Department officials are still working to determine the cause of today's carbon monoxide issues, Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said the number of calls related to this incident have dropped dramatically as of noon. They are ending their emergency status and returning to normal operations.
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
