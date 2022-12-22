ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Several Louisville locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:. The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Rolling blackouts no longer expected for LG&E and KU, as usage declines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rolling blackouts are no longer expected for customers of LG&E and KU on Christmas Eve. Company spokesman Daniel Lowry tells WDRB that it no longer anticipates service interruptions since power usage is down and temperatures are up slightly. Lowry said there were "brief service" interruptions only...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Commemorative Kentucky Derby 149 glasses now available for purchase online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The official Kentucky Derby Glass for 2023 is now on sale. It's available online at DerbyMuseumStore.com for $10. The glass showcases the logo for the 149th running of the Derby, with two jockeys behind it. The glasses won't be shipped until after New Year's, but orders are being accepted now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WQAD

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE

