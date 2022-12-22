Read full article on original website
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identity
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In Connecticut
Bristol Press
Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy
BRISTOL – Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy. “Bristol Central is seeking support to initiate a sister school exchange program with a high school in Genoa, Italy,” said Gina Gallo, an Italian language teacher, at the Bristol Public School Board of Education’s most recent meeting. “This proposal is a two-step initiative beginning with a virtual exchange during this school year. We’re hoping to look at about March for the virtual portion.”
trumbulltimes.com
From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names
There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT
Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook police concerned for man’s well-being after accident
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are concerned for a man’s well-being after finding his unoccupied car crashed into a group of trees. Old Saybrook police say they responded to calls for a single vehicle accident on Essex Rd. shortly after 3 P.M. Officers arrived to find...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Missing Old Saybrook Man Found
A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
zip06.com
I’ll Take New Haven
So, why did Lary Bloom move from the bucolic Connecticut River valley suburb of Chester to a bustling neighborhood in New Haven? This slim volume of engaging essays shows why the acclaimed author of numerous books, plays, and articles has happily settled right into his new home with his wife, the poet Suzanne Levine, and their dog Lucca. While certainly a hymn of praise to the Elm City, it also is a tribute to Bloom’s habit of always wondering “why?” When he meets someone, as he puts it, “the questions fall out of my mouth.” Far from idealizing his new home, he generously offers it to us with all of its “urban complexities, rewards, heartbreaks, and delights.”
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
Driver missing in Old Saybrook crash
Since a car crashed into a stand of trees in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, police have not been able to find the driver, who is believed to be 64-year-old Robert Lagno.
americanmilitarynews.com
A CT Marine arrived just in time to save a student from a burning car. His heroics were rewarded with a path to his dream.
Alex Sabo was riding his motorcycle on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull on Sept. 6, coming home from a wedding party, when he saw a car ablaze. Rushing to the scene, the Marine sergeant found the small sedan that had crashed with five occupants — but only four were outside the car. The gas tank was about to catch fire.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School hockey goalie blows up TikTok after singing The National Anthem without a mic
Ridgefield High School hockey player, sophomore Ashley Collins (aka Singing Goalie) is blowing up TikTok after a video of her singing The National Anthem without a mic went viral. Collins, who has 65.1K followers on TikTok with the handle @AshleyJoMusic, began singing the National Anthem with a microphone in hand...
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ctexaminer.com
Pedestrian Deaths Hit 34-Year High, Traffic Fatalities Most in 16 Years
Roadways have become increasingly deadly. Federal statistics show that traffic fatalities in the U.S. hit a 16-year high in 2021, with 42,915 deaths. The number of deaths increased in several categories: daytime fatalities were up 11 percent; fatal motorcycle accidents were up 9 percent; deaths among bicyclists, and deaths attributed to speeding, each increased 5 percent.
