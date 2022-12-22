Read full article on original website


Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.

Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...

NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — LAS VEGAS: OT Jackson Barton, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Matthew Butler, OG Netane Muti, RB Zamir White, CB Rock Ya-Sin. PITTSBURGH: S Terrell Edmunds, C Kendrick Green, DT Jonathan Marshall, LB Mark Robinson, QB Mason Rudolph.

Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10
Las_Renfrow 14 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:38. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 8:22. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Las Vegas 28; Carr 10 pass to Moreau; Jacobs 11 run; Carr 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 17 pass to Abdullah on 3rd-and-16. Las Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 0. Second Quarter.

NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES...

Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
Seattle0307—10 Kansas City71007—24 KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0. Second Quarter. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53...

Saturday's Transactions
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and CB Nate Hairston to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Byron Murphy Jr. on injured reserve.

L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14
LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48. Drive: 2 plays, 11 yards, 00:27. Key Play: Wagner 13 interception return to Denver 11. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 0. Den_FG McManus 54, :39. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Wilson 20 pass to Sutton; Wilson 23 pass to Jeudy; Wilson 12 pass to Sutton; Wilson 2 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 3.

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...

Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT
Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1. PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4. RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63,...

Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.

Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Fourth Quarter. Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.

Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Minshew 48 pass to A.Brown; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key...

Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24. Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16. Cin_FG McPherson 28, 14:51. Cin_Irwin 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :14. Third Quarter. NE_Mar.Jones 69 interception return (kick failed), 3:51. Fourth Quarter. NE_Bourne 5 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 12:58. NE_Meyers 48 pass...
