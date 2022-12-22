Read full article on original website
Pearland releases tips, resources to prepare for freezing weather
The wind chill is expected to be at or below zero degrees Dec. 22. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland Office of Emergency Management released an advisory webpage for how to prepare for freezing temperatures as the area anticipates a cold front in the coming days. The National Weather Service projected very...
Fort Bend County provides emergency contacts ahead of anticipated cold front
Fort Bend County Judge KP George advised residents to prepare for the anticipated arctic cold front and stay updated via the Fort Bend Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in a Dec. 20 statement. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County and its Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management...
Tips to protect pipes, keep pets safe as below-freezing temperatures are set to hit the Houston area Dec. 22-23
A Dec. 15 map from the National Weather Service depicts temperatures dropping in the greater Houston area—going as low as the teens—for the night of Dec. 22 and into the morning of Dec. 23. (Courtesy National Weather Service) The weather is taking a dip into chilly temperatures. Conditions...
Learn more about ongoing transportation projects in the Katy area
One of the current projects is set to wrap up in 2025 and has been ongoing since 2017. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are currently multiple construction projects happening now in the Katy area. Read down below to find out more about the cost, timeline, scope and funding source for each project.
Hair salons, drive thru daiquiris, coffee trucks: All of the Bay Area businesses featured in 2022
A second World Famous Daiquiris & Margaritas To Go opened in Webster in 2021. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Bay Area that were profiled in 2022.
FM 1488 widening west of Magnolia to continue through 2023
Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. (Courtesy Pexels) Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. The Texas Department of Transportation’s widening of FM 1488 from the Waller County line to FM 1774 is 55% complete, according to a Dec. 1 update. The project, which is widening FM 1488 from two to four lanes, began in November 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Lindsey Construction Inc. was awarded the project.
Missouri City looking to issue $20M in bonds
Missouri City approved the sale of $20 million in bonds for street, drainage and parks projects during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Missouri City is looking to issue approximately $20 million in 2023 through general and utility bond debt to fund a series of drainage, streets, parks and facilities improvements.
Ahead of below-freezing temperatures, ERCOT prepares power grid
"As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable," ERCOT President Pablo Vegas said in a news release. Temperatures are expected to reach "extreme cold" between Dec. 22-26. (Courtesy Unsplash) Temperatures across Texas are expected to fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit from...
Discover recent trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022
Here are the latest trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022. (Courtesy Canva) Occupancy rates in office and retail sectors in The Woodlands area increased from 2021 in November, but industrial dropped about 1% from the previous year. New commercial space is under construction in all three sectors of commercial real estate in late 2022.
Five local Pearland, Friendswood businesses featured in 2022
South Side Roller Derby also offers beginner skating lessons. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Pearland and Friendswood area that were profiled in 2022. When Naomi Stevens,...
Eat your way through Bellaire, Meyerland, West University: All of the restaurants featured in 2022
The inside of Cafe Piquet is covered with photos of Cuban buildings. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are all of the restaurants in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area that were profiled in 2022.
2022 GUIDE: 32 Senior care and living facilities in The Woodlands area
The Forum at The Woodlands offers independent and assisted living as well as memory care options. The facility also has a dog park, fitness center and beauty salon. (Courtesy The Forum at The Woodlands) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in The Woodlands area continues to grow, so...
30 places to dine, shop and explore in Houston metro
Read below for the full guide on where to go in the Houston metro. (Courtesy Canva) Visiting Houston during the holidays? Take a look at our 2022 travel guide filled with business and restaurants featured by Community Impact. 10 places to dine at all over Houston. The restaurant features brunch...
See what major grocery chains, pharmacies will be open, closed in Tomball, Magnolia Dec. 24-25
Target will be open for limited hours on Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25. (Courtesy of Target) Several grocery stores, pharmacies and other major retailers will be open in Tomball and Magnolia on Christmas Eve. Most will be closed on Christmas Day. This list is not comprehensive. Dec. 24: 9...
Chick-fil-A opening at Braeswood Place in early 2023
The new Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Braeswood Place is still undergoing construction as of late December 2022. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Chick-fil-A operating as a drive-thru only will be opening at the intersection of Main Street and Kirby Drive in early 2023. The location at 7900 Main St., Houston,...
Tomball City Council hears presentation on FM 2920 reconstruction project survey results
During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council heard a presentation on the FM 2920 reconstruction project survey results stemming from a second public meeting held Dec. 6. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council heard a presentation on the FM 2920 reconstruction project...
10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A
Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
City Council increases League City employee pay to compete with other cities, combat turnover
League City City Council on Sept. 27 granted raises to 347 employees at a cost of over $1.13 million. (Courtesy city of League City) In an effort to combat growing turnover and compete with other cities, League City on Jan. 2 will grant employees raises based on the findings from a study of League City and surrounding cities.
Census data shows growing, aging populations in The Woodlands, Shenandoah from 2016-21; Oak Ridge North sees declining, younger population
The population in The Woodlands and Shenandoah has increased since 2016. Oak Ridge North's population slightly decreased during that time period. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) New census data released in December shows that the population of The Woodlands area and within Conroe ISD's boundaries has overall increased over the last five...
Construction for new Lower Kirby distribution project to begin next year
Levey Group has been in talks with the Pearland Economic Development Corp. about this project since summer 2022. (Community Impact file photo) Levey Group announced in early November that it will develop the Levey Logistics Park, an about 650,000-square-foot complex near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Almeda School Road. The facility is expected to be the largest spec logistics facility in Pearland, according to the Pearland Economic Development Corp.
