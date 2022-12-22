ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

FM 1488 widening west of Magnolia to continue through 2023

Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. (Courtesy Pexels) Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. The Texas Department of Transportation’s widening of FM 1488 from the Waller County line to FM 1774 is 55% complete, according to a Dec. 1 update. The project, which is widening FM 1488 from two to four lanes, began in November 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Lindsey Construction Inc. was awarded the project.
Missouri City looking to issue $20M in bonds

Missouri City approved the sale of $20 million in bonds for street, drainage and parks projects during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Missouri City is looking to issue approximately $20 million in 2023 through general and utility bond debt to fund a series of drainage, streets, parks and facilities improvements.
Discover recent trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022

Here are the latest trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022. (Courtesy Canva) Occupancy rates in office and retail sectors in The Woodlands area increased from 2021 in November, but industrial dropped about 1% from the previous year. New commercial space is under construction in all three sectors of commercial real estate in late 2022.
Eat your way through Bellaire, Meyerland, West University: All of the restaurants featured in 2022

The inside of Cafe Piquet is covered with photos of Cuban buildings. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are all of the restaurants in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area that were profiled in 2022.
Chick-fil-A opening at Braeswood Place in early 2023

The new Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Braeswood Place is still undergoing construction as of late December 2022. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Chick-fil-A operating as a drive-thru only will be opening at the intersection of Main Street and Kirby Drive in early 2023. The location at 7900 Main St., Houston,...
10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A

Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Census data shows growing, aging populations in The Woodlands, Shenandoah from 2016-21; Oak Ridge North sees declining, younger population

The population in The Woodlands and Shenandoah has increased since 2016. Oak Ridge North's population slightly decreased during that time period. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) New census data released in December shows that the population of The Woodlands area and within Conroe ISD's boundaries has overall increased over the last five...
Construction for new Lower Kirby distribution project to begin next year

Levey Group has been in talks with the Pearland Economic Development Corp. about this project since summer 2022. (Community Impact file photo) Levey Group announced in early November that it will develop the Levey Logistics Park, an about 650,000-square-foot complex near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Almeda School Road. The facility is expected to be the largest spec logistics facility in Pearland, according to the Pearland Economic Development Corp.
