Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. (Courtesy Pexels) Two construction projects are underway on FM 1488 in the Magnolia area. The Texas Department of Transportation’s widening of FM 1488 from the Waller County line to FM 1774 is 55% complete, according to a Dec. 1 update. The project, which is widening FM 1488 from two to four lanes, began in November 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Lindsey Construction Inc. was awarded the project.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO