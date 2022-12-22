McHenry, N.D. (KFYR) - The 911 call from the man who allegedly hit and killed an 18-year-old in McHenry last summer during a street dance has been released. The transcript from Shannon Brandt’s emergency call September 18th call reveals his efforts to get first responders to the scene where Cayler Ellingson was laying in the street. Injuries to Ellingson’s chest would eventually kill him.

