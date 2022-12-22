Read full article on original website
McHenry, N.D. (KFYR) - The 911 call from the man who allegedly hit and killed an 18-year-old in McHenry last summer during a street dance has been released. The transcript from Shannon Brandt’s emergency call September 18th call reveals his efforts to get first responders to the scene where Cayler Ellingson was laying in the street. Injuries to Ellingson’s chest would eventually kill him.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
