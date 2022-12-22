Read full article on original website
21 People Who Are Living In 3022, While The Rest Of Us Peasants Are Still In 2022
If we're all playing checkers, then these people are simultaneously playing chess and inventing a whole new board game.
IGN
Fate Breaker Set
"Armor for the end times, handcrafted with love by Lunda." The Fate Breaker set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, VITALITY, and LUCK. Equipping the Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard grants the Raging Aftermath perk. After Kratos returns from Rage, he gets a brief buff to STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and RUNIC, and Stagger Resistance. The Fate Breaker Wraps grants Raging Fury I. This increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10%. Adding the Fate Breaker Belt increases the Rage gain to 20%.
IGN
Chapter 2 Chests and Items (Banora)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 2: Betrayal.
IGN
Batman Fanatic Finds Himself in Trouble With His Family When His Plan to Name His Kids After All the Robin Iterations Exposed
A new Reddit post has seemingly exposed the sneaky plot of a Batman fan's attempts to secretly name his kids after the various versions of his famous sidekick, Robin. The viral post comes from the popular subreddit r/AmItheAsshole, where users post their conflicts and situations for other community members to determine whether they behaved incorrectly or not. The post in question comes from u/JustBeingHonest, who shared a conundrum involving him, his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law (SIL).
17 Bosses Who Made The Most Shocking, Entitled, And Straight-Up Wildest Decisions I've Ever Seen
Ah yes, the "entitled youth of today" just don't want to work. 🙄
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 3 to Have Major Twist, Showrunner Says Title Has Greatest Story in Gaming
The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated series that is set to come out in January. The HBO adaptation has the same setting as that of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game it's based on, but will also take its own route. Troy Baker, who voiced and...
IGN
La Isla Dorada and Post-Game
After collecting all the Dragon Stones and making it through B4 of The Snarl, you’re all set to unlock the Treasure of Treasures. Unfortunately, Captain Silverbones steals the booty from under your nose and forces you to follow him to La Isla Dorada. This guide is here to help you fend off Silverbones for the final battle of Dragon Quest Treasures.
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
IGN
How to Connect a Switch to a TV
This page shows you how to connect a Nintendo Switch console to a television. Keep in mind, only the regular Nintendo Switch model and Nintendo Switch OLED come with a dock (shown below) and are meant to connect to a TV. The Nintendo Switch Lite model is not intended to be connected to a monitor or TV.
