ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Fate Breaker Set

"Armor for the end times, handcrafted with love by Lunda." The Fate Breaker set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, VITALITY, and LUCK. Equipping the Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard grants the Raging Aftermath perk. After Kratos returns from Rage, he gets a brief buff to STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and RUNIC, and Stagger Resistance. The Fate Breaker Wraps grants Raging Fury I. This increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10%. Adding the Fate Breaker Belt increases the Rage gain to 20%.
IGN

Chapter 2 Chests and Items (Banora)

Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 2: Betrayal.
IGN

Batman Fanatic Finds Himself in Trouble With His Family When His Plan to Name His Kids After All the Robin Iterations Exposed

A new Reddit post has seemingly exposed the sneaky plot of a Batman fan's attempts to secretly name his kids after the various versions of his famous sidekick, Robin. The viral post comes from the popular subreddit r/AmItheAsshole, where users post their conflicts and situations for other community members to determine whether they behaved incorrectly or not. The post in question comes from u/JustBeingHonest, who shared a conundrum involving him, his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law (SIL).
IGN

La Isla Dorada and Post-Game

After collecting all the Dragon Stones and making it through B4 of The Snarl, you’re all set to unlock the Treasure of Treasures. Unfortunately, Captain Silverbones steals the booty from under your nose and forces you to follow him to La Isla Dorada. This guide is here to help you fend off Silverbones for the final battle of Dragon Quest Treasures.
IGN

IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)

In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN

How to Connect a Switch to a TV

This page shows you how to connect a Nintendo Switch console to a television. Keep in mind, only the regular Nintendo Switch model and Nintendo Switch OLED come with a dock (shown below) and are meant to connect to a TV. The Nintendo Switch Lite model is not intended to be connected to a monitor or TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy