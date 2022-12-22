Darkwood is a new perspective on survival horror with no jumpscares in its procedurally-generated enviornments. Craft weapons, prepare traps, fortify hideouts, and players can explore and scavenge the eerie forests of the Soviet Bloc by day, then hunker down in their hideouts at night. Darkwood plays smoothly in native 4K resolution, and the players who have enjoyed the game previously on Xbox One are able to safely transfer their save files into the new version. Darkwood is available now for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X.

