IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game for Dec 26 Is Death Stranding; Directors Cut Accidentally Given for a Short Time
For those living under a rock, Epic Games Store is offering 15 free titles, one every day till December 30. Gamers have received several games already to expand their collection of titles, such as Bloons TD 6, Sable, Horizon Chase Turbo and more. The free game for December 26 has been announced and it is none other than Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.
IGN
Weapon Expert Reacts To Elden Ring Swords and Heavy Weapons | Part 1
Watch a weapon expert react to Elden Ring, and its many weapons! We got Matt Easton, an all-around weapon, HEMA and battle expert, to look at IGN's Game of the Year for 2022, Elden Ring and it's iconic weaponry. From the Bloodhound Fang, to the Twinned Knight Swords and the...
IGN
What to Expect From Star Wars in 2023
I’ve got a good feeling about this! Star Wars is blasting straight ahead in the new year with a heavily-modified YT-1300 freighter full of new content planned for 2023, including the return of The Mandalorian and Grogu, a major video game release in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the live action return of Ahsoka and a good chunk of the Ghost crew from Star Wars: Rebels. Here’s your master list of everything to expect from Star Wars in 2023, as well as a peek at the future.
IGN
Looking Back At The Troubled Xbox One Reveal | IGN Rewind
In early 2013 Microsoft revealed its successor to the immensely popular Xbox 360, the Xbox One, and what happened soon after damaged the brand significantly. On the first episode of IGN Rewind, we're looking back on gaming history at the troubled launch and reveal of the Xbox One.
IGN
Stranger Things Will Reportedly Get a Spinoff Anime Series
Stranger Things is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The show’s hasn’t finished yet, and fans are anticipating the final season that will finally reveal the conclusion of the story. Now, it seems like Stranger Things will get a spinoff anime series. According to a report...
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 3 to Have Major Twist, Showrunner Says Title Has Greatest Story in Gaming
The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated series that is set to come out in January. The HBO adaptation has the same setting as that of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game it's based on, but will also take its own route. Troy Baker, who voiced and...
IGN
Darkwood - Official Xbox Series S|X Launch Trailer
Darkwood is a new perspective on survival horror with no jumpscares in its procedurally-generated enviornments. Craft weapons, prepare traps, fortify hideouts, and players can explore and scavenge the eerie forests of the Soviet Bloc by day, then hunker down in their hideouts at night. Darkwood plays smoothly in native 4K resolution, and the players who have enjoyed the game previously on Xbox One are able to safely transfer their save files into the new version. Darkwood is available now for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X.
IGN
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
IGN
How to Connect a Switch to a TV
This page shows you how to connect a Nintendo Switch console to a television. Keep in mind, only the regular Nintendo Switch model and Nintendo Switch OLED come with a dock (shown below) and are meant to connect to a TV. The Nintendo Switch Lite model is not intended to be connected to a monitor or TV.
