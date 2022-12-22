ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Forbes Announces World’s Highest-Paid Female Athletes of 2022

By Daniela Perez
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C81bT_0jrbmsOM00

The 25 women mentioned accumulated an estimated $285 million this year.

Forbes announced the world’s highest-paid female athletes in 2022 on Thursday and tennis star Naomi Osaka snagged the No. 1 spot.

The 25 women mentioned in Forbes ’ list accumulated an estimated $285 million this year, before agents’ fees and taxes. Of the 25 spots listed, tennis players accounted for the most spots with 12. The list, which takes into account on and off-field earnings, is full of some of the most prominent and influential athletes in sports.

Osaka earned the top slot for the third consecutive year, with her earnings reaching $51.1 million in 2022. Superstar Serena Williams came in at No. 2 ($41.3 million in earnings) and Olympic skier Eileen Gu ($20.1 million) at No. 3. Gymnastics phenom Simone Biles placed eighth with $10 million, while WNBA star Candace Parker earned $7.2 million and grabbed the No. 11 spot.

OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe tied at No. 19 with USWNT teammate Alex Morgan, who also plays for the NWSL’s San Diego Wave, and golf star In Gee Chun, with each woman earning $5.7 million.

A discrepancy still exists between on- and off-field earnings in women’s sports. Only $1.1 million of Osaka’s $51.1 million came from on-court earnings—though she suffered injuries throughout the 2022 campaign that impacted her appearances in tournaments. Parker’s salary makes up only a little more than 2% of her total yield while Morgan and Rapinoe make $700,000 of their $5.7 million on the pitch, per Forbes . But tennis world No. 1 Iga Świątek, who won the French and U.S. Opens in 2022, had $9.9 million of her $14.9 million come from prize money.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid female athletes in 2022:

  1. Naomi Osaka, Tennis: $51.1 million
  2. Serena Williams, Tennis: $41.3 million
  3. Eileen Gu, Freestyle Skiing: $20.1 million
  4. Emma Raducanu, Tennis: $18.7 million
  5. Iga Świątek, Tennis: $14.9 million
  6. Venus Williams, Tennis: $12.1 million
  7. Coco Gauff, Tennis: $11.1 million
  8. Simone Biles, Gymnastics: $10 million
  9. Jessica Pegula, Tennis: $7.6 million
  10. Minjee Lee, Golf: $7.3 million

Comments / 4

Related
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
Yardbarker

"Everyone wants to see her play" - Mouratoglou on Serena Williams' comeback

Serena Williams retired at this year's US Open but the tennis world still considers her comeback as she also hinted it a few times. It's always difficult to say goodbye to the greatest in the game and tennis fans had to that two times this year as both Serena Williams and Roger Federer retired from professional tennis. Patrick Mouratoglou, who was coaching the 23-time Grand Slam champion for 10 years knows her really well and he spoke about her retirement recently.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding

When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
tennisuptodate.com

"The master at work": Eugenie Bouchard full of admiration for Djokovic after World Tennis League

Eugenie Bouchard was really impressed by watching Djokovic play at the World Tennis League in Dubai and she had a pretty great view of all of it. Bouchard was a late addition to the World Tennis League in Dubai but she enjoyed her time there as she got to watch Novak Djokovic play up close. The Canadian is attempting a comeback this year and she has the level needed to be back in the top 100 if she stays healthy. Djokovic provided both tips and inspiration as she marvelled at his greatness.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

119K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy