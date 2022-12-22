Read full article on original website
KTSA
Hard Freeze Warning in effect through Saturday morning, Wind Chill Warning expires
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It looks like the worst of the wind gusts have passed during the current arctic blast, but air temperatures will remain very cold through early Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning through 12 p.m. on Saturday. The Wind...
KTSA
Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
What's wind chill?! Explaining the cold winds, even lower temperatures moving into North Texas
DALLAS — The wind chill is how cold it feels when the wind is taken into consideration. How many times have you stepped outside on a cold day and said, "It is not so bad out here, but the wind!" That is the wind chill. It can make bearable...
KTSA
Police investigating body found at Kerrville park
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Guadalupe Park. The park is closed as the investigation continues, but few other details are available. Guadalupe Park is located off Guadalupe Street near Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. This is...
New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast
The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
KTSA
Body recovered from Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Nimitz Lake in Kerrville Wednesday afternoon. It was around 2:30 P.M. when a DPS helicopter spotted the body in the water near the damn at 700 Guadalupe Street. A game warden boat crew was dispatched...
KTSA
Two killed in high speed crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were killed in a high speed crash on the Northwest side early Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 2 A.M. on Braun Road at 1604. Police say the driver was going too fast when he lost control and slammed into a...
How This Week's Arctic Blast Compares To Last Year's Texas Storm
How will this week's "dangerously cold" temperatures compare to last year's winter storm?
Here’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm
A major winter weather event is headed our way over Christmas weekend, FOX 8 meteorologists have confirmed.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
texasstandard.org
Traveling around Texas? Here’s what the weather is like where you’re heading
If you’re one of the nearly 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, chances are good you’re heading to visit family or friends in another part of the state. To help you prepare, we’ve compiled local weather forecasts, travel tips and advice from some plumbers in Houston on how to protect your pipes while you’re away.
KSAT 12
Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
KTSA
SAFD: House destroyed after fire on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One home is destroyed and another is damaged after a fire on the southwest side. The San Antonio Fire Department says the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person now has to find somewhere else to stay. Crews arrived to find...
KTSA
Winter blast coming for San Antonio, Hill Country ahead of Christmas holiday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is virtually no chance of a white Christmas for south-central Texas this year, but it will be a cold Christmas. The National Weather Service is urging preparations for the first hard freeze of the season. “We always recommend protecting the four Ps, which...
fox38corpuschristi.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
NWS issues Wind Chill Warning for Bexar County and several other Texas counties
'Now is the time to prepare for bitterly cold air.'
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
KTSA
Driver critically injured in rollover crash on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was rescued from a pickup that had rolled over on the far West side. He was driving near Highway 151 and Ingram Road at around 12:30 A.M. Tuesday when the crash happened. The man, who was...
KTSA
Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
KTSA
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. 62 year old Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Drive. Theresa is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair...
