ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Police investigating body found at Kerrville park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Guadalupe Park. The park is closed as the investigation continues, but few other details are available. Guadalupe Park is located off Guadalupe Street near Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. This is...
KERRVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast

The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Body recovered from Nimitz Lake in Kerrville

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Nimitz Lake in Kerrville Wednesday afternoon. It was around 2:30 P.M. when a DPS helicopter spotted the body in the water near the damn at 700 Guadalupe Street. A game warden boat crew was dispatched...
KERRVILLE, TX
texasstandard.org

Traveling around Texas? Here’s what the weather is like where you’re heading

If you’re one of the nearly 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, chances are good you’re heading to visit family or friends in another part of the state. To help you prepare, we’ve compiled local weather forecasts, travel tips and advice from some plumbers in Houston on how to protect your pipes while you’re away.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

SAFD: House destroyed after fire on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One home is destroyed and another is damaged after a fire on the southwest side. The San Antonio Fire Department says the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person now has to find somewhere else to stay. Crews arrived to find...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. 62 year old Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Drive. Theresa is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy