Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, Raducanu and Steffi Graf among tennis stars to wish fans Merry Christmas
Many tennis players took to social media to congratulate Christmas and among them are Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Steffi Graff and many others. December 25th is Christmas day and millions of people around the world celebrate it. Quite a few of them are tennis players and some of them took to social media to congratulate the Holiday. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he posted a video on social media in which he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal jokes after receiving best dad award from MARCA, set to bring son to Australian Open For the moment I will have to work on this
Rafael Nadal was recently given the best dad award by Marca after concluding an interview with them and upon receiving it, Nadal joked about his dad skills. Nadal became a father for the first time on October 8th and since then it's been a whirlwind of emotions for the Spaniard. He's briefly spoken about it a few times noting that he's not sleeping as much as he used to for obvious reasons but it's a blessing to have. After completing a recent interview with Marca, the publication gave him a best dad award and he joked that he has to work on that:
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz has no issues with fellow tennis players smashing racquets: "There's a reason why all of Nick Kyrgios' matches are packed"
Taylor Fritz is not prone to smashing racquets but he'll do it at times when frustration boils over and he doesn't think that players smashing racquets is an issue. There is a lot of emphasis in tennis on stoicism and it's not that different to any other sport. While the argument of being a role model is understandable, passion is what sports is all about. Fritz seems to agree as he revealed in a recent interview that he doesn't see ap roblem with players smashing racquets unless they endanger others:
tennisuptodate.com
Federer 'happy and enjoying life' post-retirement according to Nadal with regular contact still
Roger Federer is enjoying life as a retired player according to Nadal who revealed it in a recent interview as he also spoke about their relationship and how they talk often. Nadal and Federer saw their rivalry blossom into a really strong friendship that is as strong as ever. In a recent interview Nadal touched upon their relationship revealing that they speak almost daily:
tennisuptodate.com
"I thought I had to quit tennis": Nadal on dealing with incurable foot injury at Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal seriously considered the possibilty of quitting tennis because of his foot injury that gaev him a lot of pain whenever he played tennis. It was there at Wimbledon and while he was reluctant to speak about it in the past, Nadal is far more open about it now. Feeling better overall and still competing without pain is one of the reasons why. In a recent interview, Nadal confirmed the suspicion that taking pain medication to play is not something new and he's done it plenty of times:
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have a pit in my stomach": Chris Evert not pleased at L'Equipe's 'disappointments of the season' featuring Raducanu and Sinner
Chris Evert joined fellow tennis pundit Rennae Stubbs in speaking out against L'Equipe for proclaiming Raducanu and Sinner the biggest disappointments of 2022. The leading French sports newspaper proclaimed Raducanu and Sinner as the most disappointing players in 2022 as neither delivered the level of tennis many expected from them. Raducanu's year was particularly disappointing and many have spoken about it with Sinner having a bit more success.
tennisuptodate.com
Garcia recalls happy memories of Fed Cup ahead of United Cup: "If you ask me my favourite memory of Perth, that’s it"
Caroline Garcia remembers happy memories from the Hopman Cup and the Fed Cup ahead of the United Cup which will begin her 2023 campaign in Perth. Caroline Garcia has experience playing in Perth and she returned there this year for the United Cup. Garcia will play for France at the competition and she's excited about it. Being back in Perth generally makes her very happy because she has good memories of the city. She played at the 2016 Hopman Cup and also played for France against Australia in 2019 in Perth.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek takes Athlete of the Year from PAP Poll defeating Max Verstappen to honour
And while the 2022 year is set to expire in a few days, Iga Swiatek keeps adding to the legend of it with another accolade - PAP Poll's Athlete of the Year. Much has been talked about the year Iga Swiatek had so far and it's only getting better. The trophies are numerous the records are as well and the accolades are coming in hot as well. The most recent one is the Athlete of the Year by PAP Poll. She was named this year's winner replacing Max Verstappen who won it last year.
tennisuptodate.com
"Whatever people say, my stadiums are always full": Kyrgios considers himself as a tennis icon
Despite what people might say or think about Kyrigios, the Australian knows that he is a popular player who fills stadiums and that makes him somewhat of a tennis icon. Being popular in tennis is harder than most people might think as being good at it doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to be popular. There are plenty of good players that are not very popular but Kyrgios is both good and popular. He called himself a tennis icon in a recent interview he did due to being somebody who gets people in the stands:
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev glad to return to winning ways with World Tennis League comeback: "Happy that I won something"
Alexander Zverev was glad to finish his 2022 year with a trophy as it was a rather disappointing year overall, especially with the injury that saw him miss over six months. This year was supposed to be a major year for Zverev and it ended up being one, just not in the way he had hoped. He was playing some of the best tennis he has ever played on clay this year with a very decent chance of winning the Roland Garros. That was until he injured himself in the match against Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
"No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. The lifestyle is quite vigorous" - Nick Kyrgios on the demanding tennis calendar
Nick Kyrgios recently reaffirmed his earlier claim that he would retire from tennis if he won a Grand Slam title as the sport is too demanding. The Australian, who is now considered a strong contender for Major titles given his impressive performances at the Wimbledon Champions and US Open in 2022, opened up about the stress of being in the spotlight and the hardships he faces as a result of being away from his family for the majority of the year.
Clyde Drexler reveals Michael Jordan's softer side: “He let me use his golf clubs.”
There’s a soft side to the fiercely competitive Michael Jordan.
tennisuptodate.com
Sinner reacts to comparison to Agassi: "It is a huge compliment"
Jannik Sinner has been compared to several players over the years but many do see a lot of Andre Agassi in him and he thinks it is a huge compliment. Sinner is gearing up for a huge year for him as he played some amazing tennis in 2022 but failed to do it consistently. He also did not have the best of luck with injuries but worked hard in the off-season to be ready for the upcoming year. He has all the tools to become successful and a few weeks ago, Italy's Davis Cup captain Barazzutti even compared him to Andre Agassi.
tennisuptodate.com
Chris Evert sends congratulations to Svitolina and Monfils on first Christmas as a family
Chris Evert congratulated Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina on their first Christmas as a family, a positive after a very long and exhausting year for the duo. 2022 was a tricky year for Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina but it finished on a very high note as they celebrated their first Christmas as a family. Monfils started the year extremely well in Australia but dealt with several injuries throughout the year. He did not play since the US Open stretch but hopes to get back to a good level in 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz skeptical of how Netflix Break Point will be received with hopes of similar success to F1: "The fan base is very stuck in traditional ways"
Taylor Fritz is sceptical about how the Netflix Breaking Point series will be received by tennis fans because they're fairly old and stuck in traditional ways. Tennis has failed to modernise compared to other sports because it is quite loyal to its traditional ways. We've seen it in many things over the years and Fritz is fairly right in pointing that out. He doesn't know how the series will be received due to that despite the premise being really strong:
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis fans react to Osaka leading as world's highest-paid female athlete despite only playing 14 matches: "No wonder Naomi doesn't want to get on court"
Naomi Osaka once again topped the list as the most-paid female athlete in the world with tennis fans reacting to the news in various different ways. Naomi Osaka did not play that much tennis this year but she was still able to emerge on top of the most-paid female athlete list. The Japanese player is hugely popular in the world and has a really strong brand making it rather easy for her to earn lots of money even without playing tennis. She's been quite busy lately with her business interests and it's something to marvel out.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek hits back at Forbes top-earner list headed by Osaka and Raducanu among others: "I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference
Forbes recently published a list of the top female earners in spot and tennis players once again dominated but it wasn't the number one on top but another. Naomi Osaka finished first despite not playing many tennis matches and it's mostly due to her numerous endorsements. The current number one Iga Swiatek earned the most on the court but she didn't earn that much from endorsements. It's something she saw and she shared some thoughts about it when asked:
tennisuptodate.com
Musetti sets aim to become top Italian player in 2023, but admits goal is difficult due to Sinner and Berrettini
Lorenzo Musetti aims to become the top Italian player in 2023 but concedes that it's going to be really difficult with Sinner and Berrettini in the picture as well. Musetti has high ambitions and he never hid them. His goal for 2023 is to become the top player in his country but that will be very hard with players such as SInner and Berrettini who have been ranked in the top 10 before. They'll certainly aim to return there so it is very crowded on the Mt. Rushmore of current Italian tennis.
Comments / 0