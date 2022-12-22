Andreescu enjoys doubles experience with specialist Rohan Bopanna: "Pretty cool person to share the court with"

Read full article on original website
Tennis fans react to Osaka leading as world's highest-paid female athlete despite only playing 14 matches: "No wonder Naomi doesn't want to get on court"
Naomi Osaka once again topped the list as the most-paid female athlete in the world with tennis fans reacting to the news in various different ways. Naomi Osaka did not play that much tennis this year but she was still able to emerge on top of the most-paid female athlete list. The Japanese player is hugely popular in the world and has a really strong brand making it rather easy for her to earn lots of money even without playing tennis. She's been quite busy lately with her business interests and it's something to marvel out.
"You have to be 100% focused on the activity": Mouratoglou doesn't think Serena Williams will return to tennis
Patrick Mouratoglou knows Serena Williams very well having worked with for years and contrary to many, he does't think she'll make a comeback. Serena Williams has teased a comeback to tennis a many times since retiring a few months ago and there are plenty of people who believe that she will truly come back. Naomi Osaka is one such person as well as former player Tommy Haas who could see her pull it off. Contrary to that, her longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou doesn't think it will happen.
Zverev glad to return to winning ways with World Tennis League comeback: "Happy that I won something"
Alexander Zverev was glad to finish his 2022 year with a trophy as it was a rather disappointing year overall, especially with the injury that saw him miss over six months. This year was supposed to be a major year for Zverev and it ended up being one, just not in the way he had hoped. He was playing some of the best tennis he has ever played on clay this year with a very decent chance of winning the Roland Garros. That was until he injured himself in the match against Nadal.
"The master at work": Eugenie Bouchard full of admiration for Djokovic after World Tennis League
Eugenie Bouchard was really impressed by watching Djokovic play at the World Tennis League in Dubai and she had a pretty great view of all of it. Bouchard was a late addition to the World Tennis League in Dubai but she enjoyed her time there as she got to watch Novak Djokovic play up close. The Canadian is attempting a comeback this year and she has the level needed to be back in the top 100 if she stays healthy. Djokovic provided both tips and inspiration as she marvelled at his greatness.
"I have a pit in my stomach": Chris Evert not pleased at L'Equipe's 'disappointments of the season' featuring Raducanu and Sinner
Chris Evert joined fellow tennis pundit Rennae Stubbs in speaking out against L'Equipe for proclaiming Raducanu and Sinner the biggest disappointments of 2022. The leading French sports newspaper proclaimed Raducanu and Sinner as the most disappointing players in 2022 as neither delivered the level of tennis many expected from them. Raducanu's year was particularly disappointing and many have spoken about it with Sinner having a bit more success.
Nadal jokes after receiving best dad award from MARCA, set to bring son to Australian Open For the moment I will have to work on this
Rafael Nadal was recently given the best dad award by Marca after concluding an interview with them and upon receiving it, Nadal joked about his dad skills. Nadal became a father for the first time on October 8th and since then it's been a whirlwind of emotions for the Spaniard. He's briefly spoken about it a few times noting that he's not sleeping as much as he used to for obvious reasons but it's a blessing to have. After completing a recent interview with Marca, the publication gave him a best dad award and he joked that he has to work on that:
Musetti sets aim to become top Italian player in 2023, but admits goal is difficult due to Sinner and Berrettini
Lorenzo Musetti aims to become the top Italian player in 2023 but concedes that it's going to be really difficult with Sinner and Berrettini in the picture as well. Musetti has high ambitions and he never hid them. His goal for 2023 is to become the top player in his country but that will be very hard with players such as SInner and Berrettini who have been ranked in the top 10 before. They'll certainly aim to return there so it is very crowded on the Mt. Rushmore of current Italian tennis.
Venus Williams on 2023 schedule plans: "I've never played as many as most but I will make some appearances"
Venus Williams is set to play in 2023 and she promised to make some appearances when a fan asked her whether she would be playing a full schedule. The veteran has not played a full schedule in quite a while as her makes it very hard to do so. Williams has not played since the US Open but she's scheduled to make an appearance in Australia and will continue to play throughout the year. Retirement is not on her mind and she confirmed it by responding to a fan's question about her 2023 schedule.
Hurkacz defeats Norrie to win Hong Kong Tennis Challenge
Hubert Hurkacz won the first tennis event in China in two years as he defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 in the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Challenge. There was an exhibition tennis event in Hong Kong over the weekend but it went largely unnoticed by the majority of the media. The event featured two native players and several ATP stars such as Norrie, Hurkacz, Fritz and Wawrinka with the Polish player winning the event in the end. Wawrinka was beaten by Wu in the quarterfinal as Norrie battled past Wong for the semi-final.
Tsitsipas heaps praise on Djokovic: "A perfectionist who took tennis to another kind of level"
Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't had much success against Novak Djokovic over the years and it certainly increased his respect for the Serbian and what he did in tennis. Tsitsipas is a very hard worker who is dedicated to his craft and it makes him appreciative of greatness when he sees it. There is plenty of that with Djokovic and he heaped praise on him in a recent talk saying that he is a perfectionist that took tennis to another kind of level:
Fritz believes an openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour: "It would be totally normal and I think people would be accepting"
Homosexuality and sports have always been a touchy topic with the lack of openly homosexual players are common thing across many sports. Thing are improving with time as society grows more tolerant and Taylor Fritz is adamant that there would be wide acceptance on the tennis Tour if a player were to come out as gay. In a recent interview with Clay Tennis, Fritz gave his comments on it adding that is somewhat odd that there are no openly gay players on the ATP tour:
Federer 'happy and enjoying life' post-retirement according to Nadal with regular contact still
Roger Federer is enjoying life as a retired player according to Nadal who revealed it in a recent interview as he also spoke about their relationship and how they talk often. Nadal and Federer saw their rivalry blossom into a really strong friendship that is as strong as ever. In a recent interview Nadal touched upon their relationship revealing that they speak almost daily:
Nadal has desire to beat Djokovic in Grand Slam race but not an 'obsession'
As a competitor, Nadal wants to beat Djokovic in the race for most grand slams but it isn't something he obsesses over or something that needs to happen for him. Nadal is a fierce competitor and has been all his life. The Spaniard likes to compete and likes to win which makes his desire to finish on top of everybody else no surprise. He admitted that he wants to finish as the player with the most grand slams but it's not something that he is obsessing about:
Jessica Pegula signs off 2022 season on emotional note: "I continue to be lucky enough to play a sport I love, which is an escape for me"
Jessica Pegula shared an emotional note on her social media after what many would consider the best year of her career which she ended as number three in the world. Pegula had a lot of success on the tennis court but endured some tough moments off the court as she dealt with some private issues. She wrote a brief note on Instagram where she spoke about her year. She wrote:
Lendl on Murray's fitness ahead of Australian Open "He's there, he's ready"
Andy Murray's coach, Ivan Lendl revealed that the Brit is ready to take on the Australian Summer challenge after some hard preparation in Boca Raton. Andy Murray travelled to Florida a few weeks ago to link up with his coach Ivan Lendl and they held a bootcamp where Murray worked hard on his fitness and tennis. The preparation was needed as they both agreed on its importance in the goal of making 2023 a very good tennis year for Murray. Lendl spoke about it in an episode of the Craig Shapiro Podcast:
Nadal, Raducanu and Steffi Graf among tennis stars to wish fans Merry Christmas
Many tennis players took to social media to congratulate Christmas and among them are Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Steffi Graff and many others. December 25th is Christmas day and millions of people around the world celebrate it. Quite a few of them are tennis players and some of them took to social media to congratulate the Holiday. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he posted a video on social media in which he said:
"No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. The lifestyle is quite vigorous" - Nick Kyrgios on the demanding tennis calendar
Nick Kyrgios recently reaffirmed his earlier claim that he would retire from tennis if he won a Grand Slam title as the sport is too demanding. The Australian, who is now considered a strong contender for Major titles given his impressive performances at the Wimbledon Champions and US Open in 2022, opened up about the stress of being in the spotlight and the hardships he faces as a result of being away from his family for the majority of the year.
"I thought I had to quit tennis": Nadal on dealing with incurable foot injury at Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal seriously considered the possibilty of quitting tennis because of his foot injury that gaev him a lot of pain whenever he played tennis. It was there at Wimbledon and while he was reluctant to speak about it in the past, Nadal is far more open about it now. Feeling better overall and still competing without pain is one of the reasons why. In a recent interview, Nadal confirmed the suspicion that taking pain medication to play is not something new and he's done it plenty of times:
Kyrgios not looking forward to 2023 Australian Open in honest admission: "I kind of want it to be over"
Nick Kyrgios promised a sensational Australian Open a few weeks ago when he teased preparing for the new season in the gym but he seems less enthusiastic about it now. The pressure to perform well at the Australian Open will be high for Kyrgios and he knows it's going to be an exhausting couple of weeks. It's not something he's looking forward to as he admitted to Eurosport:
Fritz skeptical of how Netflix Break Point will be received with hopes of similar success to F1: "The fan base is very stuck in traditional ways"
Taylor Fritz is sceptical about how the Netflix Breaking Point series will be received by tennis fans because they're fairly old and stuck in traditional ways. Tennis has failed to modernise compared to other sports because it is quite loyal to its traditional ways. We've seen it in many things over the years and Fritz is fairly right in pointing that out. He doesn't know how the series will be received due to that despite the premise being really strong:
