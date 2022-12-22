Andreescu enjoys doubles experience with specialist Rohan Bopanna: "Pretty cool person to share the court with"

Alexander Zverev was glad to finish his 2022 year with a trophy as it was a rather disappointing year overall, especially with the injury that saw him miss over six months. This year was supposed to be a major year for Zverev and it ended up being one, just not in the way he had hoped. He was playing some of the best tennis he has ever played on clay this year with a very decent chance of winning the Roland Garros. That was until he injured himself in the match against Nadal.

23 HOURS AGO