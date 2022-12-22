Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather
MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. "We spent the night in the airport....
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
WISN
Weather: Sun to Snow Showers
Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Repairers of the Breach Christmas lunch warms hearts
The bitterly cold temperatures made for a busy week for warming shelters. Milwaukee's Repairers of the Breach was open 24/7 for days, but they still found time to celebrate Christmas.
wpr.org
'Flight to the North Pole' brings holiday cheer to Wisconsin kids with cancer
The North Pole may be some 3,000 miles from Wisconsin, but kids in the Milwaukee area got to visit the winter wonderland in their own backyards earlier this month. Flight to the North Pole is a trip held every December at General Mitchell International Airport for kids with childhood cancer and their families.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened just after 3 a.m. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County vehicle in ditch calls steady during winter storm
WAUKESHA, Wis. - As a winter storm brought snow, wind and cold to southeast Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 22, slick roadways were a big concern. In Waukesha County, 911 dispatchers came to work prepared. At the Waukesha County Communication Center, calls came in pretty steadily all day Thursday, but considering what...
Frigid temperatures are leading to pipes freezing
With the frigid temps outside, many homeowners and business owners are dealing with busted or frozen pipes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
CBS 58
Expert shares tips to keep your furnace running properly through arctic temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Heating and electrical workers have been busy around the clock with calls of broken furnaces. Workers at O'Leary's Plumbing, Heating and Electrical say they're already booking well into the night if you're looking for someone to come out and look at your furnace. But there are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
CBS 58
What drivers need to know about their cars in the bitter cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The bitter cold can have some harsh impacts on our cars. CBS 58 has spoken to more than a dozen mechanics and all said that they're busy today servicing customers ahead of the holiday. There are some important reminders drivers should know before they hit the roads.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black SUV pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936
Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee airport luggage theft; 1 arrested, 1 sought
MILWAUKEE - Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was stealing luggage from the baggage carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Going to the baggage carousel only to find your luggage stolen would ruin everything for many travelers – especially those flying home for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'Community Projects for Seniors' Christmas meals for 36th year
MILWAUKEE - They could have spent Christmas morning at home with their own families, but for the 36th year in a row, a Milwaukee nonprofit came together to ensure some of our most vulnerable neighbors were taken care of on Christmas, and it all started with food. Inside the Annunciation...
milwaukeemag.com
3 New Milwaukee Speakeasies You Have to Check Out
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. With an 11-person capacity, this very intimate speakeasy operated by Bittercube is set in an old bank vault on the garden level of the new North Avenue Market. (We like the roomier main bar upstairs, too.) Lowly lit canned lights along the ceiling, blue lights beneath the bar, candles and lamps set the mood in the tiny space, which has fortified walls made of immaculate Cream City brick. The cozy bar, with a base made of safety deposit box faces, accommodates only four stools. Skilled, friendly mixologists prepare transcendent, tasty craft cocktails with catchy names (Queen of Lemon Herbs) and unusual ingredients. (Fennel pollen syrup, anyone?) Reservations highly recommended. Wed-Sat nights.
