Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather

MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. "We spent the night in the airport....
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
WISN

Weather: Sun to Snow Showers

Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened just after 3 a.m. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County vehicle in ditch calls steady during winter storm

WAUKESHA, Wis. - As a winter storm brought snow, wind and cold to southeast Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 22, slick roadways were a big concern. In Waukesha County, 911 dispatchers came to work prepared. At the Waukesha County Communication Center, calls came in pretty steadily all day Thursday, but considering what...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
CBS 58

What drivers need to know about their cars in the bitter cold

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The bitter cold can have some harsh impacts on our cars. CBS 58 has spoken to more than a dozen mechanics and all said that they're busy today servicing customers ahead of the holiday. There are some important reminders drivers should know before they hit the roads.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black SUV pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936

Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee airport luggage theft; 1 arrested, 1 sought

MILWAUKEE - Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was stealing luggage from the baggage carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Going to the baggage carousel only to find your luggage stolen would ruin everything for many travelers – especially those flying home for...
milwaukeemag.com

3 New Milwaukee Speakeasies You Have to Check Out

THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. With an 11-person capacity, this very intimate speakeasy operated by Bittercube is set in an old bank vault on the garden level of the new North Avenue Market. (We like the roomier main bar upstairs, too.) Lowly lit canned lights along the ceiling, blue lights beneath the bar, candles and lamps set the mood in the tiny space, which has fortified walls made of immaculate Cream City brick. The cozy bar, with a base made of safety deposit box faces, accommodates only four stools. Skilled, friendly mixologists prepare transcendent, tasty craft cocktails with catchy names (Queen of Lemon Herbs) and unusual ingredients. (Fennel pollen syrup, anyone?) Reservations highly recommended. Wed-Sat nights.
