Read full article on original website
Louise Roys
3d ago
I stood beside Senator Sue Landsberg, Republican President of the Indiana Senate when she joyfully announced Daniels didn't get enough Republican votes in the primary to run forva 2nd term as Governor. He only got a handful of votes. Why we anyone think we would want him in elected office. He nearly destroyed Purdue.
Reply
7
Guest
3d ago
Not one of them mentioned anything about decisions on moving Indiana forward and legalizing cannabis for the people that want medical cannabis or the others that want recreational instead of alcohol. Time to start researching and calling our legislators and asking questions before voting in November of 2023 and 2024
Reply(2)
8
Richard Childers
3d ago
I wonder if Daniels is even interested, I was under the impression that he left politics for family reasons.
Reply(4)
3
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
indianapublicradio.org
Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to ask lawmakers for funds to further boost state employee pay
Indiana has struggled to keep and hire state government employees over the last two years. The state recently adjusted pay scales and gave everyone a 5 percent cost of living increase to fight that constant churn. Since those November changes, salary data show many state employees saw their yearly salaries...
etxview.com
375,000 Hoosiers to lose Medicaid coverage once COVID-19 emergency ends
An estimated 375,000 Hoosiers will lose their state-supported health coverage in the 12 months following the end of the federal public health emergency — an outcome welcomed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican chief executive recently joined 24 fellow GOP governors in a letter urging Democratic President Joe...
Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
New laws to take effect in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year will bring several new laws to Florida. These 2023 laws come from this year’s legislative session and also include bills passed during the December special session. Some of the bills include a lobbying ban, health screenings and parts of the property insurance...
indianapublicradio.org
Hoosiers’ income taxes going down a little, starting Jan. 1
Hoosiers’ individual income taxes will go down a little, starting Jan. 1. That’s when the first step in a multi-year tax cut takes effect. The tax cut package lawmakers approved in the 2022 session gradually lowers the income tax rate by about 10 percent, from 3.23 percent to 2.9 percent.
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
indianapublicradio.org
Considering an apprenticeship in Indiana? This guide can help you get started
Higher education is the best way to keep or compete for jobs in times of economic turmoil, experts say. And Indiana employers worry the state’s workforce broadly lacks skills needed in an increasingly tech- and information-based job market. Apprenticeship can be a path forward for many Hoosiers. Apprentices can...
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!
I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught
If I could go back a few decades and change what was a part of the public education offered to me, I exclusively regret what my schools did not teach me. I can’t recall a single thing they taught that I wish I hadn’t learned. Try it yourself. Really try to think about an actual […] The post ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many
Becky Sinkovic just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back surgeries that fused her spine to […] The post Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a...
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
wfyi.org
State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana
A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
orangeandbluepress.com
The Finished Distribution Of Taxpayer Refund Checks Of Indiana
The Finished Distribution Of Taxpayer Refund Checks Of Indiana. Every Hoosier expecting they’re $325 in state taxpayer refunds to come as a paper check should by now have gotten or claimed their payment. State Auditor Tera Klutz’s office has printed and mailed over the past month more than 1.5...
Comments / 20