GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO