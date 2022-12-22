Read full article on original website
North Carolina woman stabbed man to death, police say
Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday.
Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenville County deputy car, runs off, deputies say
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a driver who slammed into a Greenville County deputy's vehicle and then ran off. Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Cedar Lane at Old Bleachery Road. Ridgeway said the crash involved the deputy's 2010 Crown...
Taylorsville Man Arrested On December 23rd
37-year old Willard David Wilson was arrested December 23rd by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. Wilson was charged in May with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $10,000. A January 9th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
Authorities say, bomb making materials were found at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, that various explosive devices were found at a home on Shefleys Road in Simpsonville.
Greenville police investigating after 2 victims shot
With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance
The 12-year-old accused of murder in the death of a fellow student was ordered to stay behind bars after appearing in family court Thursday morning in Greenville County.
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
