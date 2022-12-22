22-year-old dies in house fire, mother escapes, Ga. fire investigators say

Authorities with Barrow County Emergency Services are asking residents to avoid an area in Bethlehem as they investigate a deadly fire.

Fire officials said residents need to avoid Tanners Bridge Circle for the next several hours as they conduct the fire investigation.

Officials told WSB′s Courtney Francisco that 22-year-old Amir Rohoman was killed in the fire, and his mother, who also lived at the home, escaped unharmed.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

