22-year-old dies in house fire, mother escapes, Ga. fire investigators say
Authorities with Barrow County Emergency Services are asking residents to avoid an area in Bethlehem as they investigate a deadly fire.
Fire officials said residents need to avoid Tanners Bridge Circle for the next several hours as they conduct the fire investigation.
Officials told WSB′s Courtney Francisco that 22-year-old Amir Rohoman was killed in the fire, and his mother, who also lived at the home, escaped unharmed.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
The investigation remains ongoing.
>> Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates on this developing story.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0