Buyer beware: bogus flu meds are out there
With flu rampant in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to be wary of over-the-counter products that promise to cure you of influenza, prevent it or reduce its severity. Sellers offering these products may make claims that are not accurate or safe, the FDA...
Xi urges steps to 'protect' lives as China battles Covid wave
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials on Monday to take steps to protect lives in his first public remarks on COVID-19 since Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month. Having mostly cut itself off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, China is now experiencing the planet's...
China to stop publishing daily Covid figures: NHC
China will no longer publish daily figures for COVID-19 cases and deaths, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, ending a practice that began in early 2020. Cities across China are struggling with surging virus cases, resulting in pharmacy shelves stripped bare and overflowing hospitals and crematoriums, after Beijing suddenly dismantled its zero-COVID regime earlier this month.
Chinese city seeing half a million COVID cases a day: official
Half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with COVID-19 every day, a senior health official has said, in a rare and quickly censored acknowledgement that the country's wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars...
Tumor ammonia levels inhibit T cell growth, impact immunotherapy: Study
High levels of ammonia in tumors leads to fewer T cells and immunotherapy resistance in mouse models of colorectal cancer, new findings from the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center revealed. Researchers found that ammonia inhibits the growth and function of T cells, which are vital for anti-tumor immunity. The findings appear in Cell Metabolism.
Chronic pain is an invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized, says doctoral student
Imagine living with pain every day for months, or even years—pain that is so intrusive, it disrupts every day of your life. Unfortunately, this is the daily reality of millions of people living with chronic pain. And all too often, they find their condition being stigmatized or even denied outright.
Genetic mechanism associated with high-calorie food-fueled obesity revealed
High-calorie foods—high in fat, oil, and sugar—can taste good but often cause overeating, leading to obesity and major health problems. But what stimulates the brain to cause overeating?. Recently, it has become clear that a gene called CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is associated with obesity in humans....
Substantial rise in the incidence of renal replacement therapy due to nephrosclerosis in Japan
A new Japanese study reveals that the age-standardized incidence rates of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) due to chronic glomerulonephritis and diabetic nephropathy has decreased, while rates due to nephrosclerosis have increased considerably between 2006 and 2020. Age-specific incidence rates of RRT attributed to nephrosclerosis also...
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
When the body's B cell training grounds stay open after hours
If B cells are the munitions factories of the immune system, manufacturing antibodies to neutralize harmful pathogens, then the tiny biological structures known as germinal centers are its weapons-development facilities. Formed in response to infection and vaccination, these microscopic training grounds allow B cells to perfect the antibodies they deploy against specific viruses and bacteria.
Treating gut pain via a Nobel prize-winning receptor
Targeting a receptor responsible for our sense of touch and temperature, which researchers have now found to be present in our colon, could provide a new avenue for treating chronic pain associated with gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. A team examining the colon, led by Professor Hongzhen Hu...
Study identifies key neurons that maintain normal body temperature in mammals
A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has reported that a group of neurons, called EP3 neurons, in the preoptic area of the brain play a key role in regulating body temperature in mammals. The finding could pave the way for the development of a technology that artificially adjusts body temperature to help treat heat stroke, hypothermia, and even obesity. The new study was published in the journal Science Advances.
Body pitch and movement distort perception, find researchers
Our ability to perceive what is truly vertical is crucial. Without it, we would struggle to perform simple tasks such as holding a cup of coffee without spilling it and maintaining appropriate body posture. Now, an international team of scientists from Japan, Canada and Germany have discovered a new situation...
Artificial intelligence tool developed to help make real-time diagnoses during surgery
When a patient undergoes a surgical operation to remove a tumor or treat a disease, the course of surgery is often not predetermined. To decide how much tissue needs to be removed, surgeons must know more about the condition they are treating, including a tumor's margins, its stage and whether a lesion is malignant or benign—determinations that often hinge upon collecting, analyzing, and diagnosing a disease while the patient is on the operating table.
Researchers reveal lipidome atlas of developing heart
The heart, an indispensable organ with fascinating development biology, is the first organ to become functional in the developing mammalian embryo. Cardiac lipid metabolism is intricately connected with heart physiology. However, a comprehensive lipidomic map of heart organogenesis has yet to be created. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Shui Guanghou...
New bacterial therapy approach to treat lung cancer
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the United States and around the world. Many of the currently available therapies have been ineffective, leaving patients with very few options. A promising new strategy to treat cancer has been bacterial therapy, but while this treatment modality has quickly progressed from laboratory experiments to clinical trials in the last five years, the most effective treatment for certain types of cancers may be in combination with other drugs.
