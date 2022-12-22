When a patient undergoes a surgical operation to remove a tumor or treat a disease, the course of surgery is often not predetermined. To decide how much tissue needs to be removed, surgeons must know more about the condition they are treating, including a tumor's margins, its stage and whether a lesion is malignant or benign—determinations that often hinge upon collecting, analyzing, and diagnosing a disease while the patient is on the operating table.

