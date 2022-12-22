Discontent was building among the home crowd inside Goodison Park even before the Wolves substitute Rayan Aït-Nouri gave Julen Lopetegui the perfect start to his reign and heightened the pressure on Frank Lampard with a 95th-minute winner against Everton. The French defender pounced in the final minute as Wolves secured a fortunate but dramatic victory that lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League.

11 MINUTES AGO