Rayan Aït-Nouri lifts Wolves off the bottom with late winner at Everton
Discontent was building among the home crowd inside Goodison Park even before the Wolves substitute Rayan Aït-Nouri gave Julen Lopetegui the perfect start to his reign and heightened the pressure on Frank Lampard with a 95th-minute winner against Everton. The French defender pounced in the final minute as Wolves secured a fortunate but dramatic victory that lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League.
Newcastle gets 6th straight EPL win, beats Leicester 3-0
Newcastle showed its determination to be part of the Premier League title race as it provisionally moved second with a 3-0 win at Leicester
Vote: British MMA fighter of the year - PFL champion Brendan Loughnane, UFC's Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett in contention
This has been a remarkable year of success for British MMA fighters. After waiting six years for another world champion in a major organisation, we got two in quick succession in Leon Edwards (UFC) and Brendan Loughnane (Professional Fighters League). We've seen the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann...
