670 staff predictions: Bears-Bills

(670 The Score) The Bears (3-11) host the Bills (11-3) on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field.

WBBM Newsradio 780 will carry the game, with kickoff set for noon.

Our 670 The Score pregame show with David Haugh, Patrick Mannelly and Anthony Herron will start at 9 a.m. and run up until kickoff. Our postgame show with Haugh and Mannelly will start just after the final buzzer. Listen to our live stream here.

You can check out all of 670’s preview coverage of the Bears-Bills matchup by clicking here . Below are game predictions from our 670 hosts, producers and writers.

David Haugh (9-5): Bills 30, Bears 23

Don't be surprised if Justin Fields is the most dangerous quarterback on the field for the third straight game – with all three coming against MVP-caliber counterparts. This time, it's Josh Allen, whose arm talent and running ability make him elite. I’m not sure the Bills are the powerhouse many of us expected, but they will have enough to beat the Bears on a historically frigid day at Soldier Field. The coldest reality? The Bears will remain on pace to set a franchise record for losses in a season.

Danny Parkins (9-5): Bills 24, Bears 16

The kicking game continues to be an issue for the Bears, forcing two-point conversion attempts. Justin Fields rushes for 100 yards, but once again the overall talent of a contender is too much for the Bears to overcome.

Matt Spiegel (9-5): Bills 17, Bears 16

The cold equalizes this game a bit and the culture Matt Eberflus has built shines through as the Bears battle their butts off before suffering a one-point loss.

Shane Riordan (3-11): Bears 38, Bills 35

The disrespect shown to the afternoon show by Bill Fichtner won’t stand. We offered a five-star hotel (my apartment), a gourmet dinner (Rose Mary) and the Audacy suite to this Bears-Bills game. But because it's “Christmas Eve” or whatever, his wife doesn't want to come. This won't stand. Bill Fichtner would be NOTHING without the Score's afternoon show.

Chris Tannehill (11-3): Bills 27, Bears 20

The Bears are coming off a strong effort against one of the best teams in the NFL, and even their undermanned defense appeared to show signs of improvement. The Bears will win at least one more time before the 2022 season comes to a close, and it could be this week. I just think the No. 1 seed in the AFC is enough to keep the Bills from laying an egg.

Adam Studzinski (5-9): Bills 27, Bears 20

The Bills are just better and that's why they'll end up winning the game, but they aren’t quite the juggernaut they were looking to be in the first month of the season. Justin Fields has proved to be defense-proof, and he'll find a way to produce points against a pretty good Bills defense. Even so, the Bears’ run toward a top-three pick continues. Happy Tankcember!

Chris Emma (10-4): Bills 24, Bears 20

Matt Eberflus believes the Bears are getting better, and while there's no accepting moral victories for these coaches and players, the product does seem to be more competitive. After hanging tough with the Eagles last Sunday, the Bears will compete well with the Bills at frigid Soldier Field.

Cam Ellis (8-6): Bills 21, Bears 17

If you're going to the game this weekend, remember: Det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlig klær.

