Uber Eats: Diners are over ranch dressing

With the days left in 2022 now numbering in the single digits, it’s a good time to begin reflecting on the year that was. But while others may be looking at the biggest news stories or sports moments, one company is appropriately looking back on what we ate.

Uber Eats has released its annual “Takeout Trends of the Year” report , and it shows a number of interesting developments.

As the “sober curious” movement took hold, many Uber Eats customers gave non-alcoholic versions of their favorite alcoholic beverages a try. Purchases of non-alcoholic beers, wine and spirits were up 300% over 2021.

And speaking of drinks, the fall’s hottest drink owed its popularity to a viral TikTok where it was mentioned as the beverage of choice by one of the stars of HBO’s hot new series House of the Dragon.

The Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco saw a stunning 75% jump in sales after its shoutout by actor Emma D’Arcy.

One confectionary delight that saw a spike was Klondike’s “Choco Taco.” With the announcement that the treat was being discontinued, Uber Eats saw orders for the ice cream dessert leap from consumers who wanted to get one before they were gone forever.

But what about the things consumers didn’t want?

Prior to the COVID pandemic, ranch dressing was a major accessory for many orders, as “ranch,” “extra ranch,” and “side of ranch” were among the most requested “special instructions” on the app.

In 2022 though, requests for ranch dressing don’t even appear among the top 20 requests.

As for the most popular delivery combo in the country, “burrito and cheese” holds the top spot, followed by “French fries and salt,” “cheeseburger and diced onions,” “chicken sandwich and fries,” and “breakfast sandwich and American cheese.”