ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

On Point with Juandolyn Stokes presents the School Discipline Forum

WAOK News Talk
WAOK News Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnBFx_0jrbj3eR00

School Discipline was the topic of a recent forum on On Point with Juandolyn Stokes. Our guests panelists included: Marlyn Tillman-Co-founder and Executive Director of the Gwinnett Coalition to Dismantle the School to Prison Pipeline (Gwinnett SToPP), Anthony Downer- Educator and Youth Organizer for Gwinnett SToPP, Selena Evans- Former Special Education teacher in Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), and Evans daughter, Paris who is a 10th grader in GCPS.

It was a lively discussion that highlighted the unsafe environment many teachers find themselves in when students engage in violent behavior, and consequences for those behaviors are removed. Tillman countered,” Consequences must come with restoration.

Downer suggested teachers need more training and to engage in more healing-informed practices. Our student panelist said GCPS should listen to understand the hows and why’s of students’ behavior, and they should seek feedback from students about what their discipline should include.

Comments / 0

Related
wabe.org

Gwinnett schools to pause discipline program after public complaints

Gwinnett County Public Schools will pause its discipline policy after public complaints about implementation. The school board approved the use of a program called ‘restorative practices’ in August. It’s a method of conflict resolution that focuses on repairing harm by strengthening relationships. However, parents and students have urged officials to make changes after reports of some brutal incidents in schools, including a recent video that captured a student beating up a teacher at Discovery High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor

MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
COBB COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Family Laws in Atlanta

If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage

Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support

It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members

The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array...
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest

On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WAOK News Talk

WAOK News Talk

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

 https://www.audacy.com/waok

Comments / 0

Community Policy