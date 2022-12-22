Read full article on original website
Related
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
White House condemns Texas governor after migrants were dropped off outside Kamala Harris' house: 'Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures'
Texas has sent more than 8,700 migrants to Washington, DC, since the spring, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Door County Granary, Sister Bay fire department set to benefit from federal spending bill
WASHINGTON - Two Door County projects are set to benefit next year following the passing of the $1.7 trillion spending bill by Congress. The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society will receive $3.3 million for an agricultural museum and community gathering space at the Door County Granary, along Sturgeon Bay's waterfront, while the volunteer Sister Bay & Liberty Grove Fire Department will get $900,000 for new fire apparatus.
Native Air opens new base Yavapai County
Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is ecstatic to announce a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, AZ. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is...
In One Arizona County, Child Protective Services Will Eventually Investigate Two-Thirds of Black Children
In Maricopa County, Arizona, 63 percent of black children are investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) by the time they turn 18, according to a joint report published this month by ProPublica and NBC News. For white children, the number is only 33 percent. One black mother...
State will restrict water pumping where Mohave County farms have flourished
Arizona will block expansion of large-scale irrigated farming in Mohave County, state water managers announced this week in the latest move to protect groundwater supplies in the state’s largely unregulated rural aquifers. A coalition of local leaders and statewide water protection advocates had for several years sought such a...
Tucson renter rule violates state law; No penalties for councilmember despite violations; Biggest Phoenix TV news of 2022
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Tucson's 'source of income' rule to protect renters violates state law. Phoenix Councilmember Carlos Garcia faces no penalties after correcting campaign finance violations. From longtime anchor Kent...
Judge denies challenge to Proposition 209, which gives medical debt relief to Arizona consumers
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has denied an effort to overturn Arizona's Proposition 209, a statewide ballot measure that backers billed as protecting consumers from bankruptcy and poverty from medical debt. Proposition 209, which voters passed by an overwhelming margin last month, reduces the maximum interest rate on medical...
