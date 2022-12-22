ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Door County Granary, Sister Bay fire department set to benefit from federal spending bill

WASHINGTON - Two Door County projects are set to benefit next year following the passing of the $1.7 trillion spending bill by Congress. The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society will receive $3.3 million for an agricultural museum and community gathering space at the Door County Granary, along Sturgeon Bay's waterfront, while the volunteer Sister Bay & Liberty Grove Fire Department will get $900,000 for new fire apparatus.
STURGEON BAY, WI
helihub.com

Native Air opens new base Yavapai County

Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is ecstatic to announce a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, AZ. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Tucson renter rule violates state law; No penalties for councilmember despite violations; Biggest Phoenix TV news of 2022

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Tucson's 'source of income' rule to protect renters violates state law. Phoenix Councilmember Carlos Garcia faces no penalties after correcting campaign finance violations. From longtime anchor Kent...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Judge denies challenge to Proposition 209, which gives medical debt relief to Arizona consumers

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has denied an effort to overturn Arizona's Proposition 209, a statewide ballot measure that backers billed as protecting consumers from bankruptcy and poverty from medical debt. Proposition 209, which voters passed by an overwhelming margin last month, reduces the maximum interest rate on medical...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy