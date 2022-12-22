ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Public safety commissioner reacts to power shifts in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is learning more about the nearing power shifts in the city of Providence. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced on Tuesday that the city's longtime police chief and public safety commissioner are both leaving. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said retirement was not on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools

(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence

(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash

DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to Providence rollover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022

A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Turnpike and Bridge Authority lowers weight limit on Mount Hope Bridge

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said Wednesday it has to lower the weight limit on the Mount Hope Bridge to comply with federal guidelines. The maximum vehicle weight allowed on the bridge will be changed from 40 tons to 30 tons as of Thursday. The authority said the...
BRISTOL, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy