Check out the all-star line up joining Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton for NYE

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are set to welcome 2023 in style as they co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and they’ve added even more friends to the special.

Listen to New Year's Eve Party and more on the free Audacy App

The pair recently revealed the line-up of performers set to join them for the celebratory night, further confirming it's one party you won’t want to miss. Set to perform at the Miami-based special are FLETCHER , Latto , Liily , Rae Sremmurd , Sia , and co-host, Dolly Parton .

Additionally, Miley and Dolly will welcome additional special guests to the stage including Saturday Night Live ’s Chloe Fineman , Sarah Sherman , and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy .

Don’t miss all the fun airing live on NBC beginning December 31 at 10:30PM. Fans can also catch a livestream of the events via the streaming platform Peacock .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram