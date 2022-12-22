ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the all-star line up joining Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton for NYE

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are set to welcome 2023 in style as they co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and they’ve added even more friends to the special.

The pair recently revealed the line-up of performers set to join them for the celebratory night, further confirming it's one party you won’t want to miss. Set to perform at the Miami-based special are FLETCHER , Latto , Liily , Rae Sremmurd , Sia , and co-host, Dolly Parton .

Additionally, Miley and Dolly will welcome additional special guests to the stage including Saturday Night Live ’s Chloe Fineman , Sarah Sherman , and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy .

Don’t miss all the fun airing live on NBC beginning December 31 at 10:30PM. Fans can also catch a livestream of the events via the streaming platform Peacock .

