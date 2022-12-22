PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Though the weather outside may be turning frightful, traveling Thursday at Pittsburgh International Airport was relatively easy and dare I say, delightful.Though a few cancelations where on the board early Thursday morning for flights to cities like Denver, Minneapolis and Toronto, most people heading out of Pittsburgh Thursday saw short TSA lines and flights still leaving on time.This ease of travel is expected to change, however, as the weather continues to shift and a massive cold front moves into the region. Weather watches and warnings are already in effect for the next several days and the Governor's...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO