What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?

- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Impending winter weather threatens holiday travel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Though the weather outside may be turning frightful, traveling Thursday at Pittsburgh International Airport was relatively easy and dare I say, delightful.Though a few cancelations where on the board early Thursday morning for flights to cities like Denver, Minneapolis and Toronto, most people heading out of Pittsburgh Thursday saw short TSA lines and flights still leaving on time.This ease of travel is expected to change, however, as the weather continues to shift and a massive cold front moves into the region. Weather watches and warnings are already in effect for the next several days and the Governor's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

PennDOT reopens Parkway North HOV lanes

The Parkway North high-occupancy vehicle lanes in Ross and Pittsburgh have reopened to traffic, PennDOT announced Saturday afternoon. The Interstate 279 HOV lanes have reopened to traffic in the outbound, or northbound, direction. The lanes were closed beginning Thursday night because of the winter storm. Drivers can check road conditions...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

California Native Najee Harris Dealing With Frigid Pittsburgh Temps: ‘It’s Hella Cold’

“It’s hella cold” – Najee Harris, 2022. Though this isn’t Harris’ first winter in Pittsburgh, it’s by far his coldest. Growing up in California and then playing college football in Alabama, Harris is getting the true Steel City experience. With temps – as of this writing – sitting below zero before even factoring in a wind chill that has it feeling like negative 27 degrees Harris said what we’re all thinking.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Winter weather forcing closure of several Pittsburgh landmarks

As frigid temperatures prepare to hit Pittsburgh, several closures are already rolling in. The Holiday Market in Market Square will officially close for the season Thursday, two days earlier than originally planned. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kennywood is also changing plans due to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
