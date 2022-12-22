Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When to have your trash ready after City of Pittsburgh delays pick-ups due to poor weather
PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh canceled trash collection last week due to the poor weather and snow on Friday. Here’s when you will need to have your trash ready for pick-up this week. Anyone who was supposed to have their trash picked up on Friday, Dec. 23,...
PhillyBite
What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?
- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World
Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:
Impending winter weather threatens holiday travel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Though the weather outside may be turning frightful, traveling Thursday at Pittsburgh International Airport was relatively easy and dare I say, delightful.Though a few cancelations where on the board early Thursday morning for flights to cities like Denver, Minneapolis and Toronto, most people heading out of Pittsburgh Thursday saw short TSA lines and flights still leaving on time.This ease of travel is expected to change, however, as the weather continues to shift and a massive cold front moves into the region. Weather watches and warnings are already in effect for the next several days and the Governor's...
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
PennDOT reopens Parkway North HOV lanes
The Parkway North high-occupancy vehicle lanes in Ross and Pittsburgh have reopened to traffic, PennDOT announced Saturday afternoon. The Interstate 279 HOV lanes have reopened to traffic in the outbound, or northbound, direction. The lanes were closed beginning Thursday night because of the winter storm. Drivers can check road conditions...
Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected.
Fire rips through Washington County cryogenic plant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An investigation is underway in Washington County after residents woke up to an early-morning blaze.The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township.Officials told KDKA there was no structural damage, and no homes in the area were impacted.
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles
The Toynbee Tiles are a series of anonymous, street art-like messages that have appeared in various cities in the United States and South America since the 1980s. The tiles are made of linoleum or asphalt and are embedded in the streets, usually in a grid pattern.
Incoming winter storm threatens to delay, cancel flights across United States
PITTSBURGH — As if the upcoming holiday weekend weren’t hectic enough, a big winter storm is threatening to delay and cancel flights across the country. Luggage was packed, and lines were long at the Pittsburgh International Airport as travelers tried to make it out of town before storm makes its way in.
Steelers Depot
California Native Najee Harris Dealing With Frigid Pittsburgh Temps: ‘It’s Hella Cold’
“It’s hella cold” – Najee Harris, 2022. Though this isn’t Harris’ first winter in Pittsburgh, it’s by far his coldest. Growing up in California and then playing college football in Alabama, Harris is getting the true Steel City experience. With temps – as of this writing – sitting below zero before even factoring in a wind chill that has it feeling like negative 27 degrees Harris said what we’re all thinking.
wtae.com
Winter weather forcing closure of several Pittsburgh landmarks
As frigid temperatures prepare to hit Pittsburgh, several closures are already rolling in. The Holiday Market in Market Square will officially close for the season Thursday, two days earlier than originally planned. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kennywood is also changing plans due to the...
City of Pittsburgh closing certain roads as precaution ahead of winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Hours before a winter storm could hit our area, city officials are working to finalize their winter plans before the snow begins to fall and the roads start to freeze. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app for the latest updates on this winter storm. “In...
Concrete falls from Downtown Pittsburgh building, police say
A piece of concrete fell from a building under construction in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday and damaged a nearby building, Pittsburgh police said. The concrete piece was part of a building in the 650 block of Smithfield Street, police said. The extent of damage caused by the piece of concrete was not known, police said.
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
Public visitation for Franco Harris to be held at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — A public visitation for Franco Harris will be held at Acrisure Stadium next week. According to Tatalovich Funeral Home, the public is welcome to pay their final respects to Harris at Acrisure Stadium’s PNC Champions Club at Gate A, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
wtae.com
Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Pennsylvania
A well-known and fast-growing restaurant chain that has over 1500 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
Tenants of 72-unit apartment building displaced after water main break
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Tenants of a 72-unit apartment building will not be able to stay in their homes after a water main break on Christmas Day. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Della Street in North Versailles at around 3:56 p.m. Sunday.
House in Washington County damaged after space heaters result in flames
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A house fire that began with overheated space heaters has left a couple without a home for the holiday weekend. The homeowner said the fire began after they tried to thaw out their pipes with a space heater in the home’s basement. Aaron Benney, assistant...
