numberfire.com

Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (toe) available for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Bane has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns. He will be on a minutes limit in his first game since November 11th. Bane's Friday projection includes 17.4 points,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (thumb) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Martin Jr. will make his seventh start this season after Eric Gordon was ruled out with a thumb contusion. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable for Heat Monday

Miami Heat center Udonis Haslem (Achilles tendonitis) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haslem has been dealing with tendonitis in his Achilles this season, and will be questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota. Haslem has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel, and won't be expected to...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) probable for Heat on Monday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) expected to play in Week 16

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to play in Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to suit up in Week 16 after he was able to participate in Friday's practice. In a matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing 18.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Stevenson to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 38.4 minutes against the Hornets. James' Friday projection includes 30.7 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

