Gossip Girl Star Reacts to Grace's 'Gruesome' Reveal: 'I Was Shocked' — Plus, EP Confirms [Spoiler]'s Exit
Attention, followers: We’re about to spoil a major twist from Gossip Girl Season 2 Episode 4. Haven’t watched? Get to streaming. And just like that, Gossip Girl‘s blandest character just got a lot more interesting. While we already knew that Grace (yawn!) was cheating on Obie, Thursday’s episode reveals a far more twisted truth. Grace has been using the affair with Harris to conceal her true secret lover — her brother! “I did not see it coming at all,” Eli Brown (aka Obie) tells TVLine. “Our wonderful showrunner warned me a few episodes in advance — even before we started shooting Season 2,...
Hello Upper East Siders... Will Gossip Girl Return for Season 3? Read on for Juicy Deets
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Gossip Girl Season 2 on HBO Max. Welcome back to the show where we indulge in the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite (yes, we know you just read that in Kristen Bell's voice voice). Fans of the Gossip Girl reboot are loving the second season so far, so naturally because we're suckers for indulgence, we already need to know — will there be a Season 3 of the Gossip Girl reboot?
Christina Applegate uses humor to ‘deflect’ from ‘incredibly hard’ MS battle
Christina Applegate says she uses dark humor to cope with her “incredibly hard” MS diagnosis. “My humor shield keeps me OK, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things and I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me,” Applegate said on Friday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She added, “You know, when people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable. That we can laugh about it.” As an example, Applegate shared that she wrote a joke Christmas song about her...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations were led by Abbott Elementary in the comedy category and Better Call Saul among the drama series contenders The Critics Choice Awards acknowledged the work of late actors Ray Liotta and Leslie Jordan in their 2023 nominations, which were led by ABC's Abbott Elementary with six nominations and five nominations for AMC's Better Call Saul. The late actors are part of the exclusive list of nominees that were announced by the Critics Choice Association on Tuesday. Liotta, who died at the age of 67 in May,...
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”
If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham
"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
TODAY.com
Katherine Schwarzenegger and her two daughters rock the ‘coastal grandma’ look together
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and the two daughters she shares with husband Chris Pratt made a family fashion statement on Instagram. In a post she shared Dec. 22, the author established herself as a “cool mom” by showing off the clothes she coordinated with 2-year-old Lyla and 7-month-old Eloise.
Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her Babylon Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
"This opportunity might never come up again," Margot Robbie recounted telling Babylon director Damien Chazelle about her idea to share an onscreen kiss with costar Brad Pitt Margot Robbie stole a smooch from Brad Pitt in their latest movie. The Academy Award nominee, 32, revealed that the kiss scene with her Babylon costar in their upcoming movie "wasn't in the script," telling E! News that she improvised the kiss with some help from director Damien Chazelle. "I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad...
A Recent Photo of Joanna Gaines in the Hospital Prompted Fans to Wonder If She's OK
For nearly a decade, Joanna Gaines has been on our television sets turning houses into homes. Along with her husband, Chip, the Fixer Upper phenom feels almost immortal at this point. With several spinoffs, an entire television network, and deals with stores like Target, the couple is pretty hard to miss.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson cut stylish looks while hitting the red carpet for the new movie A Man Called Otto
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - who were both slammed by their son Chet recently - started their week in style, cutting sharp figures at the premiere of their new movie A Man Called Otto. Hanks, 66, who stars as the title character, and his wife Wilson, 66, who produces...
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
Jennifer Lopez spills her ‘favorite things’: Hermès blankets, Le Labo candles
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, these are not. Jennifer Lopez treated fans to a new edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter Monday, sharing details of her hummingbird-themed Christmas party with husband Ben Affleck and their children — for which she donned a colorful sequined Gucci gown she’d “been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear” — as well as a few of her “favorite things,” which are every bit as luxe as you’d expect. “If you need a great gift they really work all year long for any special person or special occasion,” she wrote of the pricey picks, which she...
Oscar Experts Typing: Is Kerry Condon the only safe Best Supporting Actress nominee?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we try to make sense of the Best Supporting Actress race, which looks a lot different now than it did two weeks ago. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! The stockings are hung by the chimney with care and we’re ready to type about the acting race with more contenders than Santa has reindeer. I’m referring, of course, to Best Supporting Actress, which has maybe just one person I’m ready to say will definitely...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
TODAY.com
John Mayer explains why he doesn’t ‘date that much’ after quitting drinking 6 years ago
John Mayer is done with the dating game — at least when it comes to playing by his old rules. Mayer’s love life made headlines for years as he went out with a long list of musical hitmakers and Hollywood stars. But in a new interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he explained why that part of his reputation is a thing of the past.
Distractify
