Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
Downtown Yakima businesses awarded for displaying holiday spirit
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima is celebrating local businesses going the extra mile to fill their store with holiday spirit with the Winter Wonderland Awards. “We we were just trying to provide another reason for that for the community to be able to come downtown and and be down here and visit us,” DAY assistant events coordinator...
kpq.com
Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee
Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
‘The big ask, big give.’ Longtime West Richland firefighter in desperate need of a donor
“We’re just putting the word out there to friends, family and the community, if anybody would like to help.”
Astria Toppenish announces immediate stop to labor & delivery services
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Toppenish Hospital has announced an immediate stop to labor and delivery services, effective as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Any expectant mothers in labor who arrive at the hospital will be now be diverted to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital or another hospital of their choosing. Astria Toppenish Hospital had planned to permanently close their...
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon
FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
Snoqualmie Pass reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – The Snoqualmie Pass has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg. The closure was caused by freezing rain in the area, which created avalanche danger. Chains are required on the pass, except for all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Santa Claus Backwards? Yakima Man Discovers Christmas Conspiracy
I have always believed in Santa. Maybe not the old jolly fat man who performed B&E's one night a year around the world, but the myth and legend of Santa. As I've grown older and, I hope, wiser, I now look at Santa as the spirit of Christmas. That fits with me and keeps a smile on my face, even after the weird bit of audio that I discovered.
Yakima Airport Grants Jet Access with Luxurious First-Class Section January 9
Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
What We Don’t See in Yakima Is Good For Our Safety
It's called critical infrastructure and it's likely you won't find map to show you where the infrastructure in located in Yakima County. Security is the number one reason why important sites and systems aren't located on maps or online. The move to protect sensitive areas started after 9/11. The term...
kpq.com
Fortunate Timing Helped East Wenatchee Fix Sink Hole
A sink hole in front of the Wendy's in East Wenatchee is no longer an issue after the city used a WSDOT road closure to explore what caused the sink hole. "We knew we had a pipe that had eroded away," said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "We wanted to get a better look at that. So, while the DOT closed down that road, it gave us time to say let's get in and look at this piece, so we don't have to close down the road again."
kpq.com
Heavy Damage To Wenatchee Home From Fire Early Christmas Morning
Wenatchee Police say a home was heavily damaged from a fire reported at 1:12am Sunday morning. Officers say a power line going to the house at 215 Lewis Street caused a tree to catch fire, with the home catching fire from there. Sgt. Joe Eaton said officers arrived to see...
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley
Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
FOX 11 and 41
Powering through potential power outages
YAKIMA, Wash, – With Winter Storm Warnings in place for the coming weekend, power outages become a concern for many who could be left stranded in the cold. While there may be no way to prevent an outage outright, there are ways to protect yourself and your home without power.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0