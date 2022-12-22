The City of Eagle Pass and the Eagle Pass Water Works System held a joint press conference at 4 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022, to formally announce that the deceased body of 26 year old Rodolfo “Rudy” Lara, a Lab Technician with the Eagle Pass Water Works System, was recovered by the U. S. Border Patrol Del Río Sector BORSTAR Dive Team in collaboration with the Eagle Pass Fire Department on Thursday, December 22, at approximately 1:30 pm in a water reserve tank with a depth of 18-22 feet and over 25 million gallons of water after falling into the water tank at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

