MedicalXpress
Randomized trial finds therapies for spine pain improved quality of life but did not decrease health care spending
Pain in the back or the neck is extremely common and accounts for more health care spending than any other health condition. A study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, compared two non-invasive interventions for treating spine pain, assessing both how well these methods worked at reducing pain and whether either method reduced spine-related health care spending.
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
An AI bot scored nearly as well as doctors on a radiology exam — but it's not ready to replace humans yet
The artificial intelligence candidate didn't outperform most of the human radiologists, but it was ranked as the highest scorer for one mock exam.
MedicalXpress
Conversation tool to help cancer patients with treatment choices
Researchers at the Leiden Institute of Advanced Computer Science (LIACS) are collaborating on the development of a conversation tool for patients with breast, prostate and skin cancer. The aim is to create a conversation tool that can support cancer patients in their care and help them make decisions. The conversation tool will soon be available to patients from different countries.
We’re Feeling the Effects of the Nursing Shortage. Health Tech Can Help
The healthcare industry is in desperate need of nurses — and fast. Chances are this isn’t news to you. You’ve seen the countless headlines covering the impact the pandemic has had on nurses, and how that nursing shortage has impacted employment numbers, healthcare facilities, and patient care.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Harvard Health
Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?
Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in
Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
Pain relief from marijuana comes from a belief it helps, study finds
Some people suffering pain from cancer and other chronic diseases turn to marijuana to ease their suffering, but much of that relief may come from simply believing weed will help, a new study found.
6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
MedicalXpress
Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery
A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
Understanding The Different Types Of Local Anesthesia Used In Surgery
If you're having surgery, you're likely to get some type of anesthesia. However, with local anesthesia, there are various drugs and ways to administer them.
Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records
Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
The Goodness of the Modern Clinician Is In Partnership With Patient Health
Physicians Will Have To Partner With Patients And Other Stakeholders To Deliver Patient-Centered Care. Illumination publication initially publicized this article!. During the past century, medical practice and the concept of the doctor-patient relationship have maintained a status quo. The conservative perspective of the modern medical community has been hampering us from progress. That is by resisting to recognize and adopting away from the attitude of the Utilitarian principle that upholds actions are right if they are useful or for the benefit of a majority. Latter is in contrast to the more collaborative medical care model, despite changing public attitudes, particularly throughout the recent decades,
Your Comprehensive Guide to Cosmetic Injections
In today’s world you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t at the very least considered cosmetic injections. However, if you’re new to undergoing the needle (and even if you’re not), it’s completely normal to be a little confused by your options, especially when you might not be sure about the difference between filler and Botox.
New York Post
Innovative technology is helping people overcome shoulder pain
Chronic shoulder pain can affect all aspects of your life, depriving you of sleep and limiting your ability to perform even the simplest tasks, like reaching into an upper cabinet or brushing your hair. Unfortunately, shoulder pain is common, particularly in middle-aged and older people who may have led an active lifestyle. While the shoulder is the most flexible joint in the human body, gradual wear and tear of the cartilage that eases movement of this ball-and-socket joint can lead to bone rubbing against bone and painful arthritis.
qhubonews.com
It is important to take medications at the correct time – the cycle of bodily activities that is established by your body’s internal clock affects the effectiveness of medicines and how much harm they may cause to you.
All living organisms on Earth are exposed to a 24-hour day-night cycle. This cycle is the reason why people rest during the darkness of night and are active during the light of day. Consequently, all human body functions also follow this daily rhythm, and the timing of behaviors like exercise or food intake can significantly influence your health. For example, eating at night can lead to weight gain over time because while daytime food intake is used for activities, food intake at night leads to increased fat storage because the body expects to be at rest.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Dental Implants May Provide Avenue for Hearing Aids
Chinese researchers may have found a way to help people hear better—dental implants. Connected to bone, dental implants may be able to transmit vibrations through the jawbone to the inner ear, enabling the placement of cochlear implants and hearing aids in the mouth. A dental implant encased with the technology necessary to create sound vibrations would be placed into the jawbone. More research on the safety and efficacy of such a design is needed. Click here to read more.
Healthline
Can a Chalazion Heal Without Medical Treatment?
A chalazion will often go away without treatment, though treatment can help it heal. A chalazion (plural: chalazia) is a lump that forms on your eyelid due to the blockage of an oil gland. These glands are called meibomian glands, and chalazia are sometimes called meibomian cysts. Chalazia are one...
hcplive.com
Cardiology Moves Patients to the Heart of Care in 2022
As physician demands continue to climb in the high-demand specialty, patient-reported outcomes have emerged as a viable tool in assessment and care. After checking in for a follow-up appointment, you have a short wait before being brought to a private room and your health care provider is in moments later. They know you by name and spark up small talk related to your family or topics of discussion from your last appointment. You review recent test results and discuss potential treatment plans and how they fit into your life as well as your goals.
