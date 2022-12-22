ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas

Gusty north winds kick in overnight bringing more cold weather for Monday ahead of a thaw later this week. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman in Omaha. Update on construction activity for new Omaha casino.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it. Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours. A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day. As the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water after treatment plant freezes

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression.
CARSON, IA
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 500 stranded drivers amid cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies in recent days. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents across the state during this week’s cold temperatures. Wednesday saw troopers perform 211 motorist assists,...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Warm Up Coming in Omaha Next Week

(Omaha, NE) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. The 40 degree temperatures, and near 50...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City of Carson loses water pressure, still asked to conserve water

CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Carson is still facing water issues. According to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, the city’s water system lost pressure Monday morning. The city is under a boil water advisory, as well as a conservation declaration which began last week due to...
CARSON, IA
WOWT

New ‘Smart Apartment’ pilot program takes off in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a pilot program in Omaha featuring “smart apartments” for people looking to rebuild their lives after experiencing a life-changing ailment. It’s part of QLI’s campus. - a world-class rehabilitation center, right here in the heartland. “Not only do I get...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Childcare costs increase in Nebraska

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
LINCOLN, NE

