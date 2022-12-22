OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO