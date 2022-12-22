Pueblo Transit Center to open as warming shelter as arctic cold front set to hit Pueblo

The Pueblo Transit Center will open as an overnight warming shelter beginning Thursday and continuing overnight Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24, as an arctic cold front brings what are expected to be dangerously cold conditions to Pueblo.

The transit center will operate normal hours during the day and the warming shelter provision will begin at 7 p.m. each evening, lasting until 6 a.m. the following morning. The Transit Center is located at 123 Court St.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the city through Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m.

Pueblo Rescue Mission, which normally shelters unhoused individuals from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly, 365 days a year, also will provide shelter from at least Thursday to Saturday.

"If (Crazy Faith Ministry, which runs an overnight warming shelter) is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and their shelter is full and ours is not so full, I'll likely put our staff in the van and we'll drive around to the transit center and other places, encourage people to get in and we can bring them back here," Pueblo Rescue Mission Executive Director Melanie Rapier said.

"After the cold weather subsides and we get back to more livable temperatures, we'll just go back to our regular process."

Crazy Faith Ministry operates its warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness on nights when the city declares a housing and shelter emergency. The ministry has been housing about 45 people on nights it has been open this winter, however, shelter operators Tammy and Lonny Kainz told the Chieftain they expect the demand for shelter could soar beyond its capacity of 50 per night with the incoming cold front.

While Pueblo Rescue Mission attempts to act as a pressure release valve, it is also currently struggling with financial burdens, Rapier said. The organization is funded entirely through grants and donations from the city of Pueblo and, as shelter will be provided around the clock, Rapier said the organization needs donations of breakfast foods, such as Pop Tarts, frozen waffles, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, doughnuts and pastries.

Those seeking to donate items can drop them off at 728 W. Fourth St., or financial donations can be made at thepueblorescuemission.org, to help feed those who take shelter there.

Meanwhile, the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen will remain open despite the freezing temperatures, providing breakfast and lunch to those in need, said Director Helen Benavidez.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Benavidez said, with lunch from 10 a.m. to noon.

On Friday, there will be an early Christmas "dinner" served, as well as a Christmas giveaway. The soup kitchen will still serve food outside, but heaters and a canopy will be set up to provide warmth, Benavidez said.

Part of the giveaway will be hand warmers, she said, and the meal will be served at the kitchen's normal lunchtime, from 10 a.m. to noon, after which the soup kitchen will close.

Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen is open Monday to Saturday every week, Benavidez said. As a faith-based ministry, it is closed Sunday and also will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.

Wind chill temperatures could be as low as minus-45 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Pueblo County and the Eastern Plains starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday morning.

The forecast currently calls for what could be one of the coldest days on Dec. 22 in Pueblo history.

Frostbite can set in on exposed flesh in as little as 10 minutes, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office warned in a tweet.

PCSO advises residents to limit their time outdoors, watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat a home, avoid carbon monoxide exposure by not using appliances such as grills and generators indoors, don't leave pets outside for long in the cold, and monitor the forecast for updates.

A red flag warning was also issued for much of southern Colorado, including Pueblo County on Wednesday, to last through 5 p.m. A high wind watch extends from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday. However, with the cold snap comes a rise in relative humidity, making it much harder for potential fires to spread, NWS meteorologist Mark Wankowski said Wednesday.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.