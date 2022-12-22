ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gervonta Davis Works Out In Miami, Talks Hector Garcia, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

Gervonta Davis spent this week working out in Miami and getting ready for his January 7th showdown on PPV against Hector Garcia. This is the first of two fights already schedule for "Tank" in 2023. He is signed to fight Ryan Garcia in April. He made headlines last week by revealing he won't take a tune-up fight before fighting Davis. “I think Ryan Garcia’s being lazy not taking a fight before our fight. I don’t know. When he was coming up, he was in the gym and everything and now he’s got some money and a little bit of fame and he’s partying and stuff like that. It happens to the majority of us, but it’s up to him to tighten up before it’s too late.

He also discussed potential fights with Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson "Hopefully it opens up doors. There’s been a lot of talk. It’s time for actions. A lot of guys are saying I won’t fight them. These guys just got on the scene too,like 2 years ago," said Davis.

