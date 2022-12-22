ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ja Morant said he’s ‘fine’ in the West, but the Celtics are on his mind

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies star gave the Celtics some respect in a recent interview with ESPN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BiYy_0jrbe1Q800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbjPE_0jrbe1Q800

When asked about which teams he’s studying and knows he’ll have to “run through” at some point, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant didn’t mention any teams in the Western Conference.

He told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he has his eye on the Celtics.

“No one in the West?” Andrews asked

“Nah, I’m fine in the West,” Morant said.

On the surface, Memphis’ record would seem to back up Morant’s confidence. At 19-11, the Grizzlies and Nuggets are atop the Western Conference. But, the Grizzlies are 8-8 in conference play. They’ve gone a scorching hot 13-2 at home, but they’re 6-9 on the road.

Not to mention the fact that the Warriors dispatched the Grizzlies in six games en route to beating the Celtics in the Finals. The Warriors and Grizzlies will battle again on Christmas Day.

The timing is also interesting. The Celtics have dropped three in a row and five out of their last six games following Wednesday night’s loss to Indiana. Boston, which is second in the East behind Milwaukee, will host the Bucks on Christmas Day.

The Celtics beat the Grizzlies 109-106 in Memphis on Nov. 7 behind a 39-point performance from Jayson Tatum. Morant finished just shy of a triple-double with 30 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. The Grizzlies will visit the Celtics at TD Garden on Feb. 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win

Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nets fans had savage chant for Jordan Poole

Brooklyn Nets fans added insult to Jordan Poole’s (prior) injury this week. Video went viral on Thursday of a savage chant that Nets fans serenaded the Golden State Warriors guard Poole with during their game at Barclays Center the night before. As Poole shot free throws in the second half, he heard, “Draymond punched you,”... The post Nets fans had savage chant for Jordan Poole appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs benefit from loaded Western Conference

The Warriors are back home following a disastrous six-game Eastern Conference road trip that saw them go 1-5. Despite their current 15-18 record, along with injuries to vital star players like Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors' chances to finishing first in the Western Conference aren't aren't in bad shape.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy