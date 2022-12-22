Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Coastal Maine hit with strong winds, 'historic' high tide from powerful storm
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds and flooding to Maine's coast Friday. Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday morning. In the Old Port, there was flooding near J's Oyster and Commercial Street. In Cape Elizabeth, the powerful wind and waves damaged Maine's iconic Portland Head...
WPFO
'Gingerbread Spectacular' host visits Good Day Maine studio
PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're thinking of making a gingerbread house this holiday weekend, we have some inspiration for you. The Gingerbread Spectacular takes place in Boothbay Harbor every year around Christmastime. It serves as an exhibit for community members to come by and see the amazing creations and there's a competition component.
WPFO
Strong winds topple trees, leave tens of thousands without power just before Christmas
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Whipping wind and heavy rain led to well over 150,000 power outages across Maine at its peak on Friday. That wind also caused a lot of damage as toppled trees fell on everything from power lines to homes. "Within 10 minutes, the whole house shook," Amy Gendron,...
WPFO
Man reunites with DC first responders who saved his life after collapse on bike ride
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A man who almost lost his life after collapsing while riding a bike uphill in D.C. got the chance to meet the heroes who ran to his side. In a special ceremony at Engine Company 9, Martin Wallner, 37, had the opportunity to meet and thank the first responders called to the scene that day.
Comments / 0