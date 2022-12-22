ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gingerbread Spectacular' host visits Good Day Maine studio

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're thinking of making a gingerbread house this holiday weekend, we have some inspiration for you. The Gingerbread Spectacular takes place in Boothbay Harbor every year around Christmastime. It serves as an exhibit for community members to come by and see the amazing creations and there's a competition component.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

