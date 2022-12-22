Read full article on original website
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Colts shocking Matt Ryan decision
Last week, veteran quarterback and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan was the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, just as he was at the start of the season. But earlier this week, Ryan got the news that he was being benched for the second time this season, this time in favor of fellow veteran quarterback Nick Foles. And as it turns out, the news was actually even worse than that.
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
atozsports.com
Colts’ latest move will make Titans’ fans thankful
Quarterback purgatory is a terrifying place in the NFL. For the Indianapolis Colts, they have sat in it over the last several years. They haven’t had a legitimate franchise QB since Andrew Luck retired. This year is no different for them, and it may make Titans fans a bit...
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
Jared Goff comments on Dan Campbell taking blame for Lions’ loss to Panthers
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, you saw a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. Jared Goff and the Lions did not look like themselves on either side of the football, and following the game, head coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team prepared for the game.
Jeff Saturday ‘knows he’s not an NFL head coach’, is expected to walk away from Indianapolis Colts after this season
Back in Week 9, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay had this grand idea to fire his head coach of
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
Chiefs give Andy Reid the perfect Christmas gift
What do you get for a coach who has a Super Bowl ring and just about everything else the NFL can provide?. The Kansas City Chiefs made a special delivery to coach Andy Reid after they defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce delivered the present, which was in...
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley. Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson...
NBC Sports
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots stand after Week 16 loss
The New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion, and while those results have hurt their chances of reaching the AFC playoffs, the team's position in the 2023 NFL Draft order has improved over that two-week span. The Patriots will enter Week 17 with the No. 14 pick...
thecomeback.com
Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
Titans’ Mike Vrabel’s eye-opening admission after brutal loss to Texans
The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom during their 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. With the defeat, Tennessee has now dropped five consecutive games. Head coach Mike Vrabel made an honest admission following Saturday’s loss, per Turron Davenport. “I mean, I think that’s part of the job,...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Indiana Pacers Friday Night
After getting their first winning record of the season a few days ago, the Miami Heat are back under .500 following a loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Heat finally got their starting five all in the lineup Friday night but it was not enough to combat Indiana. “We have...
No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, UNC returns
Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years. The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top. Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 before a one-week stay there last December, and was unranked to start the season. But the Boilermakers made a rapid rise from No. 24 to No. 5 in a one-week span in late November, then climbed to No. 1 on Dec. 12. The Boilermakers’ win against New Orleans last week marked their first home game with that No. 1 ranking.
