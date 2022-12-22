Read full article on original website
David Moats
6d ago
now let me get this straight the man hits another car knocks him into oncoming traffic kills another person gets out of jail on $4,000 bail what the f*** is that?
Reply(3)
9
me
6d ago
Delaware is another liberal state who’s laws are terrible. Had any family member of the gentleman he killed went to the court to confess his bail they would be sitting in prison. This guy bail should had been a lot higher!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
Speeding Driver Killed After Crashing, Ejected From Vehicle In Maryland: State Police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Wednesday morning in Harford County, state police announced.Street resident Bryan Nunez, 25, was killed in Churchville at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 after crashing his Acura TL on Route 136 near Asbury Road, according to of…
DUI Montco Driver Crashed In School Parking Lot At Student Pickup: Police
Just after classes dismissed for the holiday break, a Montgomery County driver showed up to student pickup at Worcester Elementary School under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities say. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the school at 3017 Skippack Pike at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22,...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 3 victims of downstate fatal crash identified; driver who fled found
A driver involved in a crash that left three people dead in Sussex County over the weekend has been arrested on several felony charges. Delaware State Police said Monday that 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Milsboro left the scene of the wreck Saturday night at Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Minos Conaway Road. Wilcox was found Sunday at a local residence and taken into custody without incident. He is charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, and numerous traffic charges.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE: Newport man charged with burglaries, robberies following crash, arrest in Claymont
A Newport man faces numerous burglary and robbery-related charges following his arrest in Claymont, which resulted from a pursuit that ended with two crashes. Delaware State Police said Wednesday that they had been investigating several burglaries and robberies that started December 21st in the Wilmington and Claymont areas. Several businesses were broken into, and robberies were committed at a 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard on two consecutive days.
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
phl17.com
Philly man struck and killed, Delaware man arrested for driving through scene
A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 40 in Delaware, and an unrelated driver is arrested for a DUI for driving through the scene. The fatal crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Christmas day when a 53-year-old Philadelphia man got out of his vehicle on the shoulder of Route 40 and started walking eastbound. Delaware State police say this is when a 2020 Kia Sportage traveling westbound in the left lane struck the pedestrian and then stopped in the right shoulder.
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 40; uninvolved driver charged with DUI
A man who was walking along Route 40 in the Bear area has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle. Delaware State Police said the 53-year-old Philadelphia man left a vehicle on westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive Sunday night and ended up walking eastbound in the westbound, left lane. He was hit by a westbound vehicle. Its driver stopped at the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE – JOSEPH JENKINS (56)
(Middletown, DE 19709) Joseph Jenkins (56) of Middletown was arrested on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On October 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in reference to a fraud report. A 41-year-old male victim reported that he paid Joseph Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. The victim stated Joseph provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000.00. The victim paid the $8,000.00 however the work was never started at his residence. The victim continued to reach out to Jenkins several times however, he never showed up to begin the project.
Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. One person has been transported from the scene....
WDEL 1150AM
County police recover two stolen vehicles; catch suspect at the same time
New Castle County Police on Monday, December 26, 2022, had a stolen Honda under surveillance at Foxwoods Apartments in Pike Creek when a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked next it. Officers checked the registration and found the tags didn't match the vehicle. The driver got out of the Jeep according to...
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating Christmas homicide
Newark, DE- The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Newark on Sunday Night. On December 25th at approximately 9:48pm troopers were dispatched to a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on Southbound Route 896, south of Route 40. On arrival police located a single vehicle in...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”
The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.” This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire […] The post Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
School bus driver charged with DUI after crashing into ditch
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence after a crash sent a the bus into a ditch. Deputies with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office told the Cecil Daily that the driver was a contractor working for Cecil County Public Schools who lost control of the bus and ran off the road, hit a guardrail and crashed into a ditch on Thursday.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Troopers Identify Three Killed In Lewes Christmas Eve Crash
The Delaware State Police have identified the three victims who died in a fatal accident that occurred on December 24, 2022, in the Lewes area as Gerald Huss, 74, of Lewes, Delaware; Jessica Guida, 35, of Temple, Pennsylvania, and a 9-year-old child, of Temple, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police...
Comments / 9