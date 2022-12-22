(Middletown, DE 19709) Joseph Jenkins (56) of Middletown was arrested on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On October 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in reference to a fraud report. A 41-year-old male victim reported that he paid Joseph Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. The victim stated Joseph provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000.00. The victim paid the $8,000.00 however the work was never started at his residence. The victim continued to reach out to Jenkins several times however, he never showed up to begin the project.

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO